No. 22 Texas A&M Sweeps Doubleheader to Begin Series Vs. Oakland Golden Grizzlies

News hit Thursday night that some scheduling changes would be coming to the weekend series between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies, as inclement weather forced Friday to be turned into a doubleheader between the two teams.

That didn't change the mindset of the Maroon and White, however, as they overcame an early deficit in Game 1 to take a 6-3 win and stacked the runs on early in Game 2, resulting in a 10-2 victory to take a quick win on the series at Blue Bell Park.

The Aggies now sit at 13-1 on the season, just where they want to be with conference play sitting a week away.

Texas A&M Takes Games 1 and 2 Against Oakland

Texas A&M pitcher Shane Sdao (38) throws a pitch. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The first of the two games saw the Aggies offense struggle to get going at first, but once it did, it was smooth sailing for Michael Earley's men.

After Oakland struck first in the second inning with three runs off of a home run and a two-RBI single, Caden Sorrell evened it out with a three-run home run to tie the game in the bottom of the third.

A&M first baseman Gavin Grahovac would then come through two innings later and lace a go-ahead, two-run double in the right center gap to score Terrence Kiel II and Sorrell and give the Aggies a 5-3 lead.

Nico Partida would then score on a fielding error in the sixth inning, bringing the score to 6-3, where it stayed for the remainder of the contest.

Shane Sdao was as efficient as always during his third win of the 2026 season. In seven innings, he allowed four hits and struck out eight batters with 95 pitches.

Clayton Freshcorn took his second save of the season, facing only the last batter and retiring him on three pitches.

Game 2 saw the Aggies make up for their somewhat slow start in Game 1 with a five-run first inning, coming off of three hits and five walks as the Maroon and White batted around early and sent 11 hitters to the plate in just the first frame alone.

Gavin Grahovac and Boston Kellner provided additional support via the long ball in the bottom of the second inning, resulting in three more runs coming across for the Ags, giving them an 8-0 lead after the second inning.

Oakland right fielder Sam Patton finally got the Grizzlies on the board with a solo home run in the fourth inning, and Aidan Shuck batted in a run in the eighth for the team, but another RBI from Grahovac in the sixth inning and Sorrell in the eighth gave the Aggies the 10-2 lead that spelled their second victory of the day.

Weston Moss took his second win of 2026, making up for his nightmarish start last week against the UCLA Bruins, going six innings, allowing three hits, and striking out four.

The Aggies and Golden Grizzlies meet in the third and final game of the series Saturday morning at 11:00 AM at Blue Bell Park.