No. 7 Texas A&M Baseball Cancels Midweek Contest vs. UTSA

With SEC play in full effect and a month until the SEC Tournament, the No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies (31–7, 12–5) could use every midweek contest to experiment and perfect the roster ahead of the postseason.

However, the Aggies had to cancel their second game of the season due to inclement weather. The Aggies were scheduled to face the UTSA Roadrunners on Tuesday, April 21, but the game was cancelled without a plan to reschedule, according to a press release.

What’s Next for No. 7 Texas A&M Baseball After Cancelled Midweek?

Texas A&M Aggies outfielder Caden Sorrell (13) rounds the bases after hitting a home run. | 12thMan.com | 12thMan.com

Texas A&M is coming off its second straight sweep of an SEC opponent with dominant victories over unranked LSU and No. 2 Texas. The Aggies outscored their opponents 42–20 in those five contests — the third against Texas was cancelled due to rain — and have not lost in SEC play since April 2 against Vanderbilt.

Ahead of another ranked matchup against No. 21 Florida, the Aggies were looking at their midweek against UTSA as a chance to tune up. However, rainy weather has derailed these plans, and fans in College Station, Texas, will have to wait until April 28 for the next game at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

This season, Texas A&M is 8–1 in these midweeks. The Aggies lost their first Tuesday game two weeks ago against Texas State on April 7 at Bobcat Ballpark in San Marcos, Texas. It was the second time the two teams played this season, with the first at home on March 17, a 9–6 victory for the Aggies.

On April 24 at 5:30 p.m. CT, the Aggies will play the first of three games in Gainesville, Fla., at the Condron Family Ballpark. The Gators are the last team on Texas A&M’s schedule that is currently ranked, giving the Aggies a critical test ahead of the SEC Tournament next month. Florida is currently 28–13 with a 10–8 SEC record.

Today's game against UTSA has been canceled due to expected inclement weather and will not be rescheduled. Please see link below for any additional info. https://t.co/A9pPz0acb2 pic.twitter.com/cHuSz8QMvy — Texas A&M Baseball (@AggieBaseball) April 21, 2026

The Aggies’ next two midweeks are against Tarleton State and Prairie View A&M, both members of the Texas A&M University System. These are the last two midweeks of the season, coming before the series against Auburn and Ole Miss, respectively.

The regular season closes at home against Mississippi State before the SEC Tournament starts on May 19 at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala. All three of Auburn, Ole Miss and Mississippi State currently have above-.500 records in conference play with a 10–8 record.

These three programs should give Texas A&M plenty of tests ahead of a critical postseason for the Aggies and head coach Michael Earley.

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