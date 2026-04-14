Texas A&M Fans Might Have Been Wrong About Michael Earley

Many fans in College Station were calling for Michael Earley's head after his first season in 2025, which saw Texas A&M start as the No. 1 team in the nation and consensus College World Series favorite before it resulted in A&M finishing 30-26 overall and 11-19 in conference play, entirely missing out on postseason play.

Despite the first-year struggles for the former Aggie hitting coach, athletic director Trev Alberts continued to have faith and kept Earley at the head coaching position.

It would be a decision that has paid off better than fans expected in the 2026 season.

Maybe He Ain't Too Bad

Texas A&M Aggies outfielder Caden Sorrell (13) rounds the bases after hitting a home run. | 12thMan.com

While the Aggies started last year's conference slate 1-9, they currently sit at 9-5 in SEC play right now, and have almost equalled their win total from last season with still over a month left to go in the regular season.

Following A&M's sweep this past weekend over the Texas Longhorns, they are currently tied with their rivals for second place in the conference standings, trailing only the Georgia Bulldogs, who are still at 11-4 against SEC opposition in 2026.

Not to mention, A&M's win over Texas and Jim Schlossnagle marked their fourth win over a top two-ranked team since Earley took over head coaching, as they also defeated the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers in a rematch of the 2024 College World Series, the No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks and their red-hot bats, and also the eventual national champions from last year, the No. 1 LSU Tigers, with the former two series wins taking place on the road, and one of the wins against the Volunteers coming via a run rule.

Now, the Aggies are sitting at No. 10 in the weekly rankings following their successful homestand against Texas, their highest ranking under Earley ever since they were booted out of their No. 1 seat early last year, and knocked the Longhorns from No. 2 to No. 4 in the process.

Earley's head coaching gig with the Maroon and White is the first of his career, having spent five years with the Arizona State Sun Devils from 2017 to 2021 as an assistant before making the move to College Station as a hitting coach under Schlossnagle in 2022, and followed the coach to Austin momentarily when he was signed by the Longhorns, before returning to Aggieland a few short days later to fill the head coach vacancy.

Now with all of the momentum in the world on their side, the Aggies take a trip to Baton Rouge to take on a struggling LSU team for a weekend series starting on Friday.

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