This is What Has Made Texas A&M Baseball's Freshman So Dynamic in 2026

The 2026 Texas A&M Aggies baseball team is loading with MLB-level talent, with hitters like Caden Sorrell and Gavin Grahovac as well as pitchers like Shane Sdao showing why they're projected so highly on mock draft boards week in and week out.

Throughout the year, however, A&M's youth have also shown why they are in the spots that they're in currently, especially shortstop Boston Kellner, outfielder Jorian Wilson, and third baseman Nico Partida.

Tuesday night's win over the Houston Cougars saw impactful production from all three Aggie freshmen, including two-run home runs off the bats of the latter pair, and a three-hit night for Partida.

"We're Playing to Win"

Texas A&M Aggies first baseman Blake Binderup celebrates at home plate with Bear Harrison (16), Boston Kellner (6), and Nico Partida (2). | 12thMan.com

After A&M's 10-2 win over Houston, Partida spoke to the media about the camaraderie between the freshmen and the rest of the team.

"It's great, I mean, we have confidence in each other, and we push each other to be the best every day," Partida said. "And our biggest thing is that we're not playing for hits, we're not playing for strikeouts, we're playing to win, and when you do win, those things will come. I'm proud of all of the guys and how hard they've worked, and there's better things to come."

Partida also mentioned the motivation given to him by his father, something he attributes to causing his .440 batting average in conference play.

"I actually talked to my dad about it because he was like, 'Hey, I needed you (batting) four (hundred).,'" the freshman out of Manvel said. "He's always motivated me, and I looked at him and I was like, 'I'm gonna try and I'm gonna work hard and I feel like it's achievable, but it's pretty hard,' but I mean, looking at how I've done the past few days, past few games, I'm really happy with it and I'm just gonna try and carry it on."

Through his first 35 collegiate games, Partida is currently batting .351 overall with 11 home runs and 37 runs batted in, and went 3-for-7 with a home run and three RBI in the shortened weekend series against the Texas Longhorns, showing how well he can perform in big-game situations.

Wilson, a freshman out of Hallettsville, has taken the 12th Man by storm as of late with his combination of size, speed, and power, an elite combination of athleticism that has allowed him to hit seven homers with 17 RBI in 15 games, becoming a lineup staple ever since the weekend series against the Missouri Tigers.

The shortstop Kellner burst onto the scene early in the season with a walk-off double in the series opener against the Penn Quakers back in February, and has totaled five homers with 26 RBI, as well as a near-30-game on-base streak at one point in his first collegiate season.

The Aggies are well anchored for the next few years behind the play of the trio of young standouts, and they will hope that all three are able to repeat their impressive seasons when they visit the LSU Tigers for a weekend series in Baton Rouge.

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