Takeaways From No. 9 Texas A&M's Road Series Loss vs. No. 20 Ole Miss

For the second straight weekend, the No. 9 Texas A&M Aggies struggled in SEC play, this time on the road against the No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford.

The Rebels took Game 1 Friday night by a score of 5-3, before the two schools split a doubleheader Saturday, Game 2 18-5 in favor of the Aggies and then Game 3 went 6-5 for Ole Miss.

The Aggies now sit at 37-12 on the season, with 10 of those losses coming against opponents from the Southeastern Conference, losing their last two series after having won the five before then.

Takeaways From A&M's Second Straight Series Loss

Texas A&M pitcher Aiden Sims on the mound | Texas A&M athletics

With one more series left to go in the regular season, here are some notes after Texas A&M's second consecutive SEC loss in Oxford this past weekend.

Another One Bites the Dust For Texas A&M

In a string of recent injuries for the Aggies, another one was suffered during Game 1 of the series on Friday when freshman shortstop Boston Kellner took a 94-mile-an-hour fastball straight to his face during the loss.

As Kellner sat out the last two games of the series, it was revealed that Kellner had suffered a fractured orbital bone in his eye, which will keep him on the bench for an indefinite amount of time.

The Aggies went with first baseman Blake Binderup, second baseman Ben Royo, shortstop Sawyer Farr, and third baseman Gavin Grahovac for the following game after the injury, and with fellow freshman Nico Partida still out for the time being, injuries are dropping the Aggies at the worst possible time as the SEC and NCAA Tournaments sit a short time away.

A Legendary Game 2

Game 2 saw a historic performance at the plate by the Aggies, who were very prolific with their runs in their 18-5 win that served as their only victory during the weekend.

The 18 runs tied the program's season high, and the seven home runs that the team hit were another high mark on the year, which included multi-homer days by both Chris Hacopian and Ben Royo, the latter of whom recorded his first two hits of the 2026 season in his sixth appearance in the campaign after playing in 44 games in 2025.

Looking for a quick turnaround to close out the regular season, the Aggies finish out in College Station against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, starting Thursday night.

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