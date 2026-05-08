No. 9 Texas A&M Aggies Baseball Preview: No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels

The No. 9 Texas A&M Aggies load up the bus for one more road trip this year, heading for Swayze Field in Oxford, Mississippi, for a matchup with the No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels.

Mike Bianco's team hasn't exactly been as effective as they had hoped to be in the 2026 season, with a 32-17 record coming from a 12-12 conference record, but they still find themselves in the top 25 rankings and well within earshot of an NCAA Tournament appearance.

Both Texas A&M and Ole Miss dropped their most recent conference series, with the Aggies falling at home to Auburn and the Rebs dropping two games in Fayetteville against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Aggies vs. Rebels

Texas A&M Aggies outfielder Caden Sorrell (13) rounds the bases after hitting a home run. | 12thMan.com | 12thMan.com

Game Schedule

Game 1: Friday, May 8, 6:30 PM, SEC Network

Game 2: Saturday, May 9, 4:00 PM, SEC Network

Game 3: Sunday, May 10, 5:00 PM, SEC Network

All games will take place at Swayze Field in Oxford, Mississippi.

Team Leaders

Texas A&M

Hitting

Batting average: Gavin Grahovac, .362

Home runs: Caden Sorrell, 21

Runs batted in: Gavin Grahovac, 64

Pitching

Wins: Aiden Sims, 8

Strikeouts: Aiden Sims, 68

Earned run average: Aiden Sims, 3.60

Ole Miss

Hitting

Batting average: Will Furniss, .329

Home runs: Tristan Bissetta/Judd Utermark, 19

Runs batted in: Tristan Bissetta, 51

Pitching

Wins: Cade Townsend, 5

Strikeouts: Elliott Hunter, 77

Earned run average: Cade Townsend, 2.42

About the Coaches

Michael Earley, Texas A&M: Earley is in the midst of his second year as head coach of the Texas A&M Aggies, serving as a hitting coach from 2022 to 2024 and then taking over head coaching duties after Jim Schlossnagle's departure. Before moving to College Station, he spent five years with the Arizona State Sun Devils as an assistant under head coach Tracy Smith. Prior to his coaching career, he spent six years in the Chicago White Sox farm system as an outfielder.

Mike Bianco, Ole Miss: A former catcher for the LSU Tigers, Bianco is in his 26th season as the head coach of the Rebs' baseball team, taking over in 2001 after three years of head coaching with the McNeese State Cowboys. Bianco has led Ole Miss to four SEC Western Division titles and also the College World Series in the 2014 and 2022 seasons and got to dogpile at the end in the latter year. Bianco currently has an overall coaching record of 1,049-636-1.

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