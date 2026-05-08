No. 9 Texas A&M Aggies Baseball Preview: No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels
The No. 9 Texas A&M Aggies load up the bus for one more road trip this year, heading for Swayze Field in Oxford, Mississippi, for a matchup with the No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels.
Mike Bianco's team hasn't exactly been as effective as they had hoped to be in the 2026 season, with a 32-17 record coming from a 12-12 conference record, but they still find themselves in the top 25 rankings and well within earshot of an NCAA Tournament appearance.
Both Texas A&M and Ole Miss dropped their most recent conference series, with the Aggies falling at home to Auburn and the Rebs dropping two games in Fayetteville against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Aggies vs. Rebels
Game Schedule
Game 1: Friday, May 8, 6:30 PM, SEC Network
Game 2: Saturday, May 9, 4:00 PM, SEC Network
Game 3: Sunday, May 10, 5:00 PM, SEC Network
All games will take place at Swayze Field in Oxford, Mississippi.
Team Leaders
Texas A&M
Hitting
Batting average: Gavin Grahovac, .362
Home runs: Caden Sorrell, 21
Runs batted in: Gavin Grahovac, 64
Pitching
Wins: Aiden Sims, 8
Strikeouts: Aiden Sims, 68
Earned run average: Aiden Sims, 3.60
Ole Miss
Hitting
Batting average: Will Furniss, .329
Home runs: Tristan Bissetta/Judd Utermark, 19
Runs batted in: Tristan Bissetta, 51
Pitching
Wins: Cade Townsend, 5
Strikeouts: Elliott Hunter, 77
Earned run average: Cade Townsend, 2.42
About the Coaches
Michael Earley, Texas A&M: Earley is in the midst of his second year as head coach of the Texas A&M Aggies, serving as a hitting coach from 2022 to 2024 and then taking over head coaching duties after Jim Schlossnagle's departure. Before moving to College Station, he spent five years with the Arizona State Sun Devils as an assistant under head coach Tracy Smith. Prior to his coaching career, he spent six years in the Chicago White Sox farm system as an outfielder.
Mike Bianco, Ole Miss: A former catcher for the LSU Tigers, Bianco is in his 26th season as the head coach of the Rebs' baseball team, taking over in 2001 after three years of head coaching with the McNeese State Cowboys. Bianco has led Ole Miss to four SEC Western Division titles and also the College World Series in the 2014 and 2022 seasons and got to dogpile at the end in the latter year. Bianco currently has an overall coaching record of 1,049-636-1.
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Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron earned a degree from Texas A&M University in journalism, with minors in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional levels, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.Follow AJRaley03