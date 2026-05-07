3 Things Texas A&M Baseball Can Expect Against Ole Miss This Weekend

With a 16-7 victory over Prairie View A&M on Tuesday, May 5, No. 9 Texas A&M baseball finished its non-conference schedule 21-2, with an 11-1 record in midweek matchups.

Aside from their Tuesday dominations, the Aggies have shone the brightest against SEC opponents, stealing 5-of-8 weekend series for a conference record of 15-8. But after a disappointing home series loss to then-No. 8 Auburn on May 2, head coach Michael Earley’s squad has no choice but to prepare for an impending battle in Oxford, Mississippi.



“They’re similar to a lot of these teams we’ve played. They’ve got some guys that can hit the ball hard, far … and some really good guys on the mound. They’ve got some octane in the bullpen … it’ll be another difficult challenge. They’re similar to a lot of the SEC teams that are built on guys that can really slug, and they want to strike you out and pitch well.”



Michael Earley on TexAgs Live on May 7

Similar to A&M, No. 20 Ole Miss dropped its previous series, claiming back-to-back series losses to No. 5 Georgia and then-No. 22 Arkansas. With both the Aggies and Rebels desperate for a series win in conference play, what can A&M expect when it steps onto Swayze Field?

Hunter Elliot & an Elite Pitching Staff

Ole Miss enters the weekend with one of the most dangerous pitching staffs in the SEC, led by left-handed ace Hunter Elliot. The Tupelo, Mississippi native has thrown 59 innings this season, recording 77 strikeouts and allowing only 11 home runs, giving the Rebels a reliable Friday-night starter capable of keeping the ball in the park. But the question is, how long will he last?

In his most recent outing against Arkansas, Elliot survived only three innings, surrendering eight hits and three long balls. However, against LSU, the southpaw pitched six frames, securing eight strikeouts and allowing only a pair of earned runs.

With a starting pitcher who can be hot or cold, A&M’s offense will make the difference. The Aggies hold one of the highest walk rates in the NCAA, taking free rides to first base 14.6% of the time.

If the Maroon and White want to head into Saturday with a series advantage, they need to use their bats to ensure Hunter Elliot leaves Game 1 early.

A Dangerous Rebel Offense

Texas A&M Aggies' Terrence Kiel II (3) dives safely into first base as Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Met in Birmingham, Ala., on Thursday, May 22, 2025. | Jake Crandall-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A&M will have its hands full against Ole Miss’s batting staff, which has hit 86 long balls this season. Apart from Clayton Freshcorn and Ethan Darden, Aggie pitchers who have thrown 25 innings or more hold a home run rate of 4% or worse, and after a lackluster performance from Shane Sdao against Auburn, many experts see Darden starting on the mound for A&M in Game 1.

Judd Utermark and Tristan Bissetta lead the Rebels’ offense with 19 homers apiece, knocking in a combined 93 RBI. Eight different Ole Miss batters hold a slugging percentage over .400, giving any at-bat the potential to push a close game out of reach.

Against Auburn, A&M often needed just one more hit, but could never get it. When both teams have powerful offenses, the difference between a win and a loss comes down to pitching.

Last weekend, the Tigers out-pitched the Aggies. This weekend, if A&M wants to get back on track heading into the postseason, its pitching staff has to bounce back.

The Injury Bug

While A&M was playing some of its best baseball of the season, injuries to key starters slowed its upward momentum.

Nico Partida’s status remains unknown after suffering what looked to be a pulled hamstring against Auburn on May 2.

“He’s doing fine. He pulled his hamstring … he’s been hitting lightly, playing catch. He’s fine with some high knee stuff. We just have to be smart and make sure we get him back at the right time. We’re going to need him.” Michael Earley on TexAgs Live on May 7

Similarly, Chris Hacopian continues to recover from injury, forcing Michael Earley to make adjustments to both his batting lineup and defensive alignment.

The Aggies’ depth lies in their outfield, where they often flip Terrence Kiel II, Travis Chestnut and many other bench players depending on what the defense needs.

Blake Binderup will most likely start at first base, with Gavin Grahovac at third. A&M has plenty of options to fill in at second, including Sawyer Farr and Ben Royo, but in anything other than midweek games, neither option brings the same firepower as Hacopian.

Luckily, A&M won’t have to get used to its new defensive alignment mid-game, as it did against Auburn. If the Aggies can manage to steal a couple of games on the road and return to a healthy roster, the sky is the limit heading into the postseason.

A&M will match up against Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi, for Game 1 on Friday, May 8, at Swayze Field with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m.

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