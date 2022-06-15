Skip to main content

How to Watch Texas A&M in the College World Series

The Aggies start off their trip to Omaha on Friday against Oklahoma.

Following their 4-3 win over Louisville, the Texas A&M Aggies find themselves in Omaha for the seventh time in school history, as they look to claim their first College World Series title and show that they are here to stay on the college baseball scene. 

The Aggies will start their trip to Omaha on Friday, June 17, as they kick things off the Oklahoma Sooners at 1 p.m. central prior to the evening game between Notre Dame and Texas, the two other teams in bracket one with the Aggies.

Texas A&M is guaranteed at minimum two games in Omaha, as the College World Series is double elimination until the final two teams face off in what is a best of three series. However, the Aggies undoubtedly will want to play a lot more than just two games.

After their game against Oklahoma on Friday, the Aggies will be off on Saturday before returning to the diamond on Sunday.

Should they beat Oklahoma on Friday, the Aggies will take on the winners of Notre Dame and Texas on Sunday June 19 at 6 p.m. Central on ESPN2. If they lose however, they will take on the loser of the other game at 1 p.m. Central on ESPN with their season on the line.

Here is how to watch and listen to the game: 

Teams: Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma

USATSI_18521007
What: College World Series Game 1

When: Friday, June 17th, 1:00 PM Central, 2:00 PM Eastern

Where: Charles Schwab Field, Omaha, Nebraska

 TV Station: ESPN

Radio: 1150 AM/93.7 FM, TAMUSN

