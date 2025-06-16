Texas A&M Aggies Baseball Pursuing Fullerton Shortstop In Transfer Portal
Texas A&M shortstop Kaeden Kent has yet to announce his future career plans in regard to baseball, but should he declare for the MLB Draft, the Aggies need to be on their toes in finding a replacement for the Austin native.
Luckily for the team, it seems that head coach Michael Earley could be on his way to filling those shoes already, the offseason for the Aggies is not even a month old.
California State University shortstop Maddox Latta announced that he would be entering the transfer portal in search of a new home for the 2026 season, and the Texas A&M Aggies are expected to be in pursuit of the middle infielder, as reported by Mark Passwaters from Rivals.
Latta, a native of Panorama City, CA, smashed three home runs and batted in 27 runs all while maintaining an astonishing .362 batting average throughout the 2025 season.
He also swiped 14 bases and boasted a .978 fielding percentage in 2025.
Latta's plate vision improved dramatically from 2024 to 2025, going from 26 walks and 49 strikeouts in 2024 to 37 walks and only 31 strikeouts in the 2025 season.
Should Latta officially don the Maroon and White, it will be one of many new faces that the 12th Man will need to get used to seeing at Blue Bell Park in the 2026 season, as Jace LaViolette is assumed to have declared for the MLB Draft, as well as pitchers Ryan Prager and Justin Lamkin.
As head coach Michael Earley will look to take full advantage of the second chance he was given by Texas A&M athletic director Trev Alberts, his team will get a boost with the return of infielder Gavin Grahovac, who suffered a shoulder injury which resulted in a surgery that concluded his sophomore season after only five games.