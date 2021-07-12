Texas A&M Pitcher Bryce Miller Selected In Fourth Round Of MLB Draft

Bryce Miller head to the big leagues as the next member of the Seattle Mariners.

Bryce Miller, welcome to the show.

The Texas A&M pitcher was expected to be drafted early in the 2021 MLB Draft. The right-hander was selected by the Seattle Mariners fourth round with the No. 113 overall pick.

Miller becomes the second player Aggies selected Monday, following fellow pitcher Dustin Snaez, who was selected by the Washington Nationals one pick earlier.

A 6-foot-2, 190-pound senior was given his chance to enter the rotation to begin the 2021 campaign. By midseason, Rob Childress elected to name him the team's long-term reliever for the rest of the year.

In 13 appearances, 10 of which were starts, Miller finished with a 3-2 record and 4.45 ERA. He was at his best commanding the frame with strikeouts, finishing with 11.1 per nine innings.

Prior to the 2020 season being canceled due to COVID-19, Miller had eight relief appearances. He finished 1-2 record with a 3.27 ERA while holding opponents to a .184 average. Primarily, Miller was used in short-term relief opportunities.

Miller becomes the second player in the past two years to make the jump from Blue Bell Park to the pacific northwest. Last year, Seattle used its second round pick to take outfielder Zach DeLoach.

The Aggies roster is still expected to see more names selected. First baseman Will Frizzell, designated hitter Hunter Coleman and closer Chandler Jozwiak all are expected to hear their names called as well.

