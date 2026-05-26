Texas A&M's Regional Breakdown: How to Watch, Schedule, Bracket Breakdown

The Texas A&M Aggies withstood plenty of adversity throughout the 2026 season, which has been plagued by injury to many key players. However, head coach Michael Earley has managed to steer the ship and lead the Aggies to an NCAA Tournament appearance in his second season at the helm.

On Monday, the Aggies were announced as the No. 12 overall seed and earned the right to host the College Station Regional at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. Texas A&M's resume featured a 39-14 overall record and an 18-11 record in the SEC.

The Aggies will welcome the Lamar Cardinals, Texas State Bobcats, and USC Trojans to College Station for the College Station Regional, which gets started on May 29. Here's a look at how to watch the first day of the regional, the regional schedule, and a look at the teams making their way to College Station.

How to Watch College Station Regional

Texas A&M Aggies' Gavin Grahovac prays before Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies during the SEC baseball tournament. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Who: Texas A&M Aggies, Lamar Cardinals, Texas State Bobcats, USC Trojans

What: College Station Regional

When: May 29 - June 1 (if necessary)

Where: Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park

TV/Streaming: Game 1 on SEC Network, Game 2 on ESPN+, Other Games TBD

College Station Regional Schedule

Texas A&M Aggies' Ethan Darden pitches as Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies during the SEC baseball tournament. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Friday May, 29

Game 1: Texas A&M vs. Lamar; 3:00 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

Game 2: Texas State vs. USC; 8:00 p.m. CT (ESPN+)

Saturday May 30

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 (TBD)

Game 4 (Elimination): Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 (TBD)

Sunday May 31

Game 5 (Elimination): Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3 (TBD)

Game 6 (Regional Final): Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 5 (TBD)

Monday June 1

Game 7 (if necessary): Rematch Game 6

Bracket Breakdown

Texas A&M Aggies' Boston Kellner fields a bouncing ground ball as the Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies during the SEC baseball tournament. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Aggies will open the College Station Regional on Friday against Lamar, which posted a 34-25 overall record and a 19-11 record in the Southland Conference and won its first Southland tournament championship since 2010.

The Cardinals and Aggies have met once this season, with Lamar making the trip to College Station for some midweek baseball. The Aggies would make quick work of the Cardinals with a 25-5 run-rule win in late February.

The College Station Regional will see another team from the Lone Star State headed to Blue Bell Park in Texas State, making the trip from San Marcos. The Aggies and Bobcats are no strangers, with the teams facing off twice this season, with the two-game series being split. The Bobcats would fall to the Aggies in College Station but would get their revenge with an upset win at home.

The Bobcats head into their first game of the regional against USC after compiling a 36-24 overall record and a 16-14 record in the Sun Belt. Texas State made a run to the Sun Belt Tournament semifinal round before being eliminated by eventual runners-up Louisiana.

USC makes the farthest trip of the teams taking part in the regional, heading from the West Coast deep into the heart of Texas. The Trojans built a resume worthy of being a regional host themselves, compiling a 43-15 overall record and a 20-10 record in the Big Ten.

By record, the Trojans present the biggest challenge to the Aggies, with that matchup being possible if both teams win their first game of the regional. USC gets its action started against a Texas State squad that has proven it can knock off some of the top teams in the country.

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