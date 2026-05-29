Texas A&M vs. Lamar College Station Regional, Game 1: Game Log, Box Score

In the iconic words of the legendary UFC announcer Bruce Buffer, "It's time!"

The No. 12-nationally seeded Texas A&M Aggies have once again been given hosting privileges for an NCAA Tournament Regional, where they will begin with Game 1 against the Lamar Cardinals.

The Cardinals and Aggies are no strangers to each other in the 2026 season, having met this past February, where the Aggies put a 25-5 beatdown on the Cardinals in a mercy rule-shortened midweek contest.

And now it's time for Round 2 between the two Texas schools, with everything on the line.

Texas A&M vs. Lamar, Take Two

Texas A&M pitcher Shane Sdao (38) throws a pitch.. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Aggies are expected to send starting pitcher Shane Sdao out on the bump to face the Lamar starting nine, as has been the case for most Friday nights in the 2026 season.

Sdao owns a 4-4 win-loss record with 78 strikeouts and a 6.75 earned run average on the year, hoping to rebound after a rough start against the Auburn Tigers in the SEC Tournament last week, where he gave up four hits and two runs in just two innings pitched.

The game is also expected to see the return of Nico Partida to the A&M starting lineup, his first start since pulling his hamstring in the second game of the Auburn series earlier this month.

Here is the starting lineup that Michael Earley is putting on the field for Game 1:

Texas A&M’s starting lineup for Game 1 of the College Station Regional against the Lamar Cardinals:



Gavin Grahovac, 1B

Caden Sorrell, CF

Chris Hacopian, DH

Jake Duer, LF

Nico Partida, 3B

Bear Harrison, C

Jorian Wilson, RF

Ben Royo, 2B

Boston Kellner, SS



Shane Sdao, SP — Aaron Raley (@AJRaley03) May 29, 2026

Game 1 of the College Station Regional is set to begin at 3:00 PM CT, and we will be right here with the box score and a game log going at-bat by at-bat throughout the contest from Blue Bell Park.

Box Score

1st Runs Hits Errors Lamar Texas A&M

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