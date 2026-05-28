Michael Earley Announces Texas A&M’s Starting Pitcher vs. Lamar

For the third time in five seasons, Texas A&M is hosting a regional round of the NCAA tournament.

The Aggies were named the No. 12 seed, with the USC Trojans, Texas State Bobcats and Lamar Cardinals coming to College Station, Texas.

The regional tournament opens with Texas A&M vs. Lamar on Friday, May 29, at 3 p.m. CT. Speaking to the media, head coach Michael Earley provided critical information about the Aggies’ starting lineup, including announcing which pitcher would get the nod.

Shane Sdao Starts, Nico Partida Returns vs. Lamar

Texas A&M pitcher Shane Sdao pitches during an NCAA baseball game against the Florida Gators at Condron Family Ballpark at Alfred A. McKethan Field in Gainesville, FL on Friday, April 24, 2026. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Aggies are keeping things simple against the Cardinals. Earley is turning toward a trusted arm with postseason experience in their first game of the tournament, Shane Sdao, in a get-right opportunity for the lefty.

Sdao has had a down season after missing the 2025 season due to injury. After recording a 2.96 ERA in 20 games in 2024, he has a 6.75 ERA through 15 games this season. His WHIP has also climbed from 1.048 to 1.588 while going an even 4–4 in starts in

“I believe in Shane. I can't — the amount of belief I have in Shane is through the roof, so I'm excited for him to get out there tomorrow,” Earley said on May 28. “I know for him personally, he hasn't had the season he's wanted, but you know, seasons can be made in the postseason.”

Despite some struggles this season, Earley's faith in Sdao is strong. A start against Lamar could be the right moment before the Aggies look to make a deep run in the postseason.

“There's him and a lot of other guys I want to give the ball to, but I'm really excited for him because Shane is not a guy you bet against, and these guys will tell you that if you know him.”

Florida head coach Kevin O'Sullivan talks with Texas A&M head coach Michael Earley before an NCAA baseball game at Condron Family Ballpark at Alfred A. McKethan Field in Gainesville, FL on Friday, April 24, 2026. | Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sdao's teammates share this belief, as Earley said. Right-handed pitcher Clayton Freshcorn shared that sentiment with the media ahead of the game against Lamar.

“We fully trust him,” Freshcorn said. “There's no question that he's been working his tail off to figure out whatever's been going on, and I joke with him every time that he gets banged that it's the best his stuff has ever been, and he's constantly been progressing in the right direction.”

Given his recovery from a season-ending injury that cost him his 2025 season, Sdao may still be finding his groove. He has a 3–0 record in non-conference play this season, and the Aggies are keeping things steady with their regular Friday starter.

Sdao will be joined by a reinforced lineup that will include the return of third baseman Nico Partida. The star freshman has not started a game in nearly a month, making his return a welcome one. Earley said Partida will get the start at third, with Gavin Grahovac at first, Ben Royo at second and Chris Hacopian as the designated hitter.

Texas A&M awaits the return of pitcher Aiden Sims as well, who is expected to make his way back to the mound soon. This could have a massive impact on the Aggies’ pitching rotation.

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