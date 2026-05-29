Texas A&M Baseball Regional Central: Starting Pitchers, Lineups, Everything You Need to Know

One year removed from the nightmare that was the 2025 season, the Texas A&M Aggies are back in the postseason to fight for a national championship, which includes a regional hosting honor at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

For their regular season antics, which saw them finish 39-14, the Aggies were gifted the No. 12 national seed and the rights to the College Station Regional, which will see them welcome the No. 2 seed USC Trojans, No. 3 Texas State Bobcats, and No. 4 Lamar Cardinals.

Should the Aggies prevail in their home regional, they would move on to the Super Regional round, and it is after that that their tickets to Omaha will be punched.

The 2026 College Station Regional

Texas A&M Aggies' Clayton Freshcorn (25) pitches as Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Participants

No. 1: Texas A&M Aggies (39-14, No. 12 national seed)

After falling in their first two conference series of the year, the Aggies would rattle off wins in their next five SEC matchups to establish themselves as one of the SEC's best in a much more effective second season under head coach Michael Earley.

No. 2 USC Trojans

The Trojans were unstoppable at home this season, only falling in one contest and putting up a 43-15 overall record, including 20-10 against the Big 10.

The 12-time national champions are the only ones in the regional that have not met the Aggies in the 2026 season, so things should be pretty interesting should the two teams cross paths.

No. 3 Texas State Bobcats

An opponent that the 12th Man should be all too familiar with from this season. The first matchup in College Station saw the Aggies victorious in front of the home crowd, but the following contest three weeks later in San Marcos saw the Bobcats pull off the upset and hand A&M their first midweek loss of the season.

No. 4 Lamar Cardinals

Another familiar face to the Maroon and White, but in a more positive light, as the Ags delivered a 25-5 pummeling of the Cardinals on February 24 earlier this year and will be the first team to face Michael Earley's squad in the opening contest of the regional.

Game Schedules

Friday, May 29

Game 1, 3:00 PM CT: No 1. Texas A&M vs. No. 4 Lamar

Game 2, 8:00 PM CT: No 2. USC vs. No. 3 Texas State

Saturday, May 30

Game 3, 3:00 PM CT: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2 (Elimination)

Game 4, 8:00 PM CT: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2

Sunday, May 31

Game 5, 3:00 PM CT: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4 (Elimination)

Game 6, 8:00 PM CT: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5 (Regional Final)

Monday, June 1

Game 7, Time TBD: Rematch of Game 6 (if necessary)

Pitching Matchups and Lineups

Check back for updated pitching matchups and lineups as soon as they're announced for each game.

Game 1, Texas A&M vs. Lamar: Shane Sdao (4-4, 6.75 ERA) vs. Chris Olivier (7-4, 2.66 ERA)

Game 2, USC vs. Texas State: TBD vs. TBD

Scores

Check here for score updates as games are completed during the College Station Regional.

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