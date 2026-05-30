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Texas A&M vs. Texas State, College Station Regional, Game 4: Box Score, Game Log

Texas A&M hosts Texas State in a tiebreaker of their 2026 season series in Game 4 of the College Station Regional.
Aaron Raley|
Texas A&M Aggies first baseman Blake Binderup celebrates at home plate with Bear Harrison (16), Boston Kellner (6), and Nico Partida (2).
Texas A&M Aggies first baseman Blake Binderup celebrates at home plate with Bear Harrison (16), Boston Kellner (6), and Nico Partida (2). | 12thMan.com

Game 4 of the College Station Regional at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park in College Station pits the hosting Texas A&M Aggies against the Texas State Bobcats, an opponent that Michael Earley's team has grown all too familiar with in the 2026 season.

The two Lone Star institutions first met back on March 17 for a midweek matchup in Aggieland, with the Aggies taking a 9-6 win before Texas State shocked the Ags with a 9-7 win in San Marcos just three weeks later.

Now, the two teams square off to break their tie for a chance to head to the regional final for the weekend, with the loser facing a tough path if they want to keep their season alive.

Texas A&M vs. Texas State, Round 3

Texas A&M Aggies' Clayton Freshcorn
Texas A&M Aggies' Clayton Freshcorn (25) pitches as Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Aggies put together a comeback win in Game 1 over the Lamar Cardinals, coming back from a five-run deficit for the first time in a regional matchup since 2019 to win 7-5, while Texas State got the best of the USC Trojans in a 5-4 affair.

The first pitch is scheduled for 8:00 PM, and be sure to check back here for the box score and game log going at-bat by at-bat as the action unfolds from Blue Bell Park in College Station.

Box Score

1st

Runs

Hits

Errors

Texas A&M

Texas State

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Aaron Raley
AARON RALEY

Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron earned a degree from Texas A&M University in journalism, with minors in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional levels, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.

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