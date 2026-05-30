Texas A&M vs. Texas State, College Station Regional, Game 4: Box Score, Game Log
Game 4 of the College Station Regional at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park in College Station pits the hosting Texas A&M Aggies against the Texas State Bobcats, an opponent that Michael Earley's team has grown all too familiar with in the 2026 season.
The two Lone Star institutions first met back on March 17 for a midweek matchup in Aggieland, with the Aggies taking a 9-6 win before Texas State shocked the Ags with a 9-7 win in San Marcos just three weeks later.
Now, the two teams square off to break their tie for a chance to head to the regional final for the weekend, with the loser facing a tough path if they want to keep their season alive.
Texas A&M vs. Texas State, Round 3
The Aggies put together a comeback win in Game 1 over the Lamar Cardinals, coming back from a five-run deficit for the first time in a regional matchup since 2019 to win 7-5, while Texas State got the best of the USC Trojans in a 5-4 affair.
The first pitch is scheduled for 8:00 PM, and be sure to check back here for the box score and game log going at-bat by at-bat as the action unfolds from Blue Bell Park in College Station.
Box Score
1st
Runs
Hits
Errors
Texas A&M
Texas State
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Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron earned a degree from Texas A&M University in journalism, with minors in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional levels, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.Follow AJRaley03