Texas A&M vs. Texas State, College Station Regional, Game 4: Box Score, Game Log

Game 4 of the College Station Regional at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park in College Station pits the hosting Texas A&M Aggies against the Texas State Bobcats, an opponent that Michael Earley's team has grown all too familiar with in the 2026 season.

The two Lone Star institutions first met back on March 17 for a midweek matchup in Aggieland, with the Aggies taking a 9-6 win before Texas State shocked the Ags with a 9-7 win in San Marcos just three weeks later.

Now, the two teams square off to break their tie for a chance to head to the regional final for the weekend, with the loser facing a tough path if they want to keep their season alive.

Texas A&M vs. Texas State, Round 3

Texas A&M Aggies' Clayton Freshcorn (25) pitches as Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Aggies put together a comeback win in Game 1 over the Lamar Cardinals, coming back from a five-run deficit for the first time in a regional matchup since 2019 to win 7-5, while Texas State got the best of the USC Trojans in a 5-4 affair.

The first pitch is scheduled for 8:00 PM, and be sure to check back here for the box score and game log going at-bat by at-bat as the action unfolds from Blue Bell Park in College Station.

Box Score

1st Runs Hits Errors Texas A&M Texas State

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