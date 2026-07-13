Every Texas A&M Aggies Player Picked in Day 2 of the MLB Draft

With the 2026 college baseball season offically in the books, the time now comes for the best players across the nation at both the collegiate and high school level to await their fate at the highest level of play in the MLB draft.

Day 1 of the draft treated the Texas A&M Aggies very well, starting with Chris Hacopian becoming the highest drafted Aggie ever after being chosen 11th overall by the Washington Nationals.

Caden Sorrell's name was called by the Chicago Cubs with the 62nd overall pick, Gavin Grahovac headed back home to California after being picked by the Los Angeles Angels, and Shane Sdao went to the New York Mets in round four with pick number 120.

But how did the second day of the draft fare for the Maroon and White?

Texas A&M's 2026 MLB Draft Day 2 Selctions

Florida head coach Kevin O'Sullivan talks with Texas A&M head coach Michael Earley before an NCAA baseball game | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bear Harrison, Round 5, Pick 160, New York Yankees

Yogi Berra is considered by many to be the best Yankees catcher of all time, and now Bear Harrison is heading to The Bronx.

Coincedence? We think not.

Harrison joins the most prestigious franchise in league history, where his call-up to the majors would see him share the diamond with three MLB MVPs in Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, and Giancarlo Stanton, as well as former AL Cy Young awardee Gerrit Cole and current Cy Young hopeful Cam Schlittler.

Texas A&M Aggies pitcher Weston Moss (21) pitches against the Tennessee Volunteers during the SEC Baseball Tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Weston Moss, Round 11, Pick 316, Washington Nationals

Joining teammate Hacopian in the farm system of the Nationals is Weston Moss, who despite posting a 5.46 season ERA also racked up a career-high 69 strikeouts in 64.1 innings of work during the 2026 campaign.

Moss will look to build his way through minor league play and restore the level of pitching to the nation's capital that was last seen when arms such as Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg were running the show.

Texas A&M Aggies' Jake Duer (3) fields a bouncing ground ball. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jake Duer, Round 18, Pick 536, Arizona Diamondbacks

Jake Duer rocked the 12th Man in his lone year in College Station, and now he will look to do the same in Phoenix as he enters the professional field through the minor league systems of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The teams in the National League West are all chasing the reigning back-to-back World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, but young talent like Duer mixed with already elite and established players such as Ketel Marte and Corbin Carroll can certainly help the D-Backs give the Boys in Blue a run for their money in the coming years.

Texas A&M pitcher Clayton Freshcorn | 12thMan.com

Clayton Freshcorn, Round 19, Pick 564, St. Louis Cardinals

Rounding out the draft for the Fightin' Farmers is the selection of arguably their best pitcher, junior Clayton Freshcorn, by the St. Louis Cardinals.

Freshcorn led the SEC in saves, securing 12 in the 2026 season while also tallying 56 strikeouts in 54.1 innings of work, earning first-team All-SEC honors for his performance.

The Redbirds currently sit with a 50-45 record, good enough for third in the National League Central, 8.5 games out of the first-place Milwaukee Brewers.

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