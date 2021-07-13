Texas A&M's Jozwiak Selected On Day 3 Of MLB Draft

Chandler Jozwiak might have needed to wait, but isn't that a part of the fun?

In the 13th round of the 2021 MLB Draft, the Miami Marlins selected the Texas A&M left-hander with the 389th overall pick. Jozwiak, a Brenham native, became the third Aggie pitcher to hear his name called, following Bryce Miller and Dustin Saenz, both of whom were drafted in the fourth round.

Jozwiak now is the fourth Aggie selected, following the pick of first baseman and All-SEC star Will Frizzell by the Nationals in Round 8.

READ MORE: Is Texas A&M's Ainias Smith The Next SEC Offensive Player Of The Year Candidate?

READ MORE: Aggies Gain Commit From Talented LB Recruit Ish Harris

As a senior, Jozwiak became Rob Childress' go-to arm out of the bullpen, often used to close out game. Dubbed by new Section 12 fansbase as "Joz", he posted a 3.48 ERA with eight saves to go along with 79 strikeouts in 62 innings of work.

Jozwiak made 28 appearances for the 12th Man in 2021, none more memorable than his two-inning performance against in-state rival Texas. The southpaw struck out three of the seven batters he faced to nail down a 2-0 victory.

Throughout his Aggie career, Jozwiak bounced between the starting rotation and the bullpen. In four years, he started in 17 of his 78 total appearances. Since arriving in College Station in 2017, Joz posted 10-9 record and nine saves to go along with a 4.10 ERA.

He also recorded 216 strikeouts and 64 walks in 180.0 innings of work.

As the last member of the historic 2017 pitching class to be drafted, Jozwiak now has a chance to make an impact at the pro level, joining the likes of Asa Lacy (No. 4 pick in 2020), Christian Roa (No. 48 pick in 2020) and Saenz (No. 112 pick in 2021).

The Aggies still could see designated hitter Hunter Coleman be selected before the end of the 20th round in the MLB Draft.

CONTINUE READING: Texas A&M Football: 'Running Back U' or 'Defensive Back U?'

Want More Aggies? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

Follow All Aggies on Twitter and Facebook