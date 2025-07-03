Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State Preview: Keys to Victory
The Texas A&M Aggies know well that there's no such thing as an easy win in the SEC, but the Mississippi State Bulldogs are probably the closest thing to it right now.
OK, that's a bit mean, but understandable after the Bulldogs went 2-10 and winless in SEC play last season. Jeff Lebby's squad should improve in his second season, but they'll have to prove it on the field first.
The Aggies can't afford to be off their game against any conference opponent. So, here's three keys to victory for this Oct. 4 matchup at Kyle Field.
Ground and Pound
The Aggies were at their best last season when they were running the ball effectively, and while they walked out of Starkville with a win, they didn't do a great job in the ground game.
Sure, A&M ran for 136 yards and three touchdowns, but averaged just 3.7 yards per carry. It wasn't really a case of running the ball a lot for short gains to control the clock either, as the time of possession was pretty much dead even.
With Marcel Reed now taking over as the full-time starter (last year's game against Mississippi State was Conner Weigman's second-to-last start), and Le'Veon Moss, Rueben Owens and Amari Daniel all returning in the backfield, the Aggies should be able to run the ball down anyone's throat. That should especially be the case against a team that allowed 216.9 rushing yards per game last season, the worst of any Power Four team.
Take Care of the Ball
Mississippi State went winless in SEC play last year, but its 10-point defeat against A&M was tied for its closest loss against a conference opponent all season. A big reason for that close score was Weigman throwing two interceptions, one of which set the Bulldogs up on the Aggies' 12-yard line and led to a fourth-quarter touchdown.
It should go without saying, but the Aggies can't afford to fall victim to the turnover bug again. Otherwise, they're putting themselves at risk of a catastrophic early-season loss.
Don't Give Up Big Plays
It's honestly hard to find a stat in which the Bulldogs didn't finish near the bottom of the SEC in last season, but their passing offense was quite solid. They ranked seven in the conference with an average of 239.3 passing yards per game, and that was with starting quarterback Blake Shapen missing most of the season with a shoulder injury.
Now, Shapen is back for his sixth season of college football and has a decent receiving corps around him. The Aggies' secondary was torched repeatedly late in the season, so the unit will have to be ready for a challenge.