Texas A&M Aggies vs. Auburn Tigers Early Preview: Three Players to Watch

The Texas A&M Aggies and Auburn Tigers will face off in the SEC opener for A&M next season.

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Jabre Barber (1) is tackled by Auburn Tigers linebacker Austin Keys (6) as Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Auburn Tigers defeated Texas A&M Aggies 43-41 in fourth overtime.
Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Jabre Barber (1) is tackled by Auburn Tigers linebacker Austin Keys (6) at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Auburn Tigers defeated Texas A&M Aggies 43-41 in fourth overtime.
As the 2025 college football season approaches, and Southeastern Conference matchups begin during Week 4, and the Texas A&M Aggies will be looking to bounce back against Auburn after a shocking 43-41 four-overtime loss last season.

While both teams lost key players to the 2025 NFL Draft, it has allowed several players to step up and fill in roles of those who have gone to compete at the next level. Both teams have also been working hard during the offseason to prepare for another gauntlet SEC schedule.

The biggest change for the Tigers was saying farewell to fifth year quarterback Payton Thorne, who had played at Auburn for his last two seasons of college football. Thorne, who was unselected in the draft, signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as a free agent.

Auburn Tigers wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith (5) catches the game winning pass at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. Auburn Tigers defeated Texas A&M Aggies 43-41 in fourth overtime.

The Aggies took a big hit on the defensive line, losing Shemar Stewart, Nic Scourton and Shemar Turner to the draft. Despite this, the Aggies are returning a key piece to their defense, Taurean York who led the team in tackles last season.

Auburn lost its top rusher and reciever to the draft, making it a toss up on who is going to fill in those roles.

With both teams losing players to the draft, recruiting out of the portal, and strengthening their future rosters by signing top prospects from high school, there are a few key players to look out for on Sept. 27 when the Aggies host the Tigers at Kyle Field.

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) passes against the LSU Tigers.
Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) passes against the LSU Tigers during the fourth quarter at Tiger Stadium, Nov 30, 2024.

Jackson Arnold, QB

With the departure of Thorne, Hugh Freeze went into the transfer portal and snagged Jackson Arnold from Oklahoma to come to Auburn and be his new starting quarterback. Arnold played in 17 games for the Sooners across his two seasons, starting in 10, with 1,984 yards, 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

It will be interesting to see how Texas A&M responds to Arnold, as the team has not played against him since the Aggies have not taken on the Sooners since 2013.

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) celebrates his touchdown.
Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) celebrates his touchdown catch at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.

Cam Coleman, WR

Another player that is a threat to the Aggies is Cam Coleman, the incoming sophomore who did damage on Texas A&M last season in the four-overtime thriller. Coleman played in 11 games for the Tigers at wide receiver as a true freshman, with 598 yards, averaging 16.2 per catch with eight touchdowns.

When the Aggies came to town, Coleman did not slow down as he was the main receiver, picking up 128 yards and averaging 18.3, but most importantly scoring two touchdowns for the Tigers.

Auburn Tigers running back Damari Alston (22) celebrates a touchdown run against UMass.
Auburn Tigers running back Damari Alston (22) celebrates a touchdown run against UMass at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday September 2, 2023.

Damari Alston, RB

Entering his senior season at Auburn, Damari Alston is an explosive power that can cause a lot of trouble for any defense he faces.

Alston, who should be the first-string running back for the Tigers this year, had his longest rush of the season against Arkansas, with a dominant 36 yards. With this, the Aggie defense had better know where he is at all times on Sept. 27.

Olivia Sims
