Texas A&M Aggies vs. Auburn Tigers Early Preview: Three Players to Watch
As the 2025 college football season approaches, and Southeastern Conference matchups begin during Week 4, and the Texas A&M Aggies will be looking to bounce back against Auburn after a shocking 43-41 four-overtime loss last season.
While both teams lost key players to the 2025 NFL Draft, it has allowed several players to step up and fill in roles of those who have gone to compete at the next level. Both teams have also been working hard during the offseason to prepare for another gauntlet SEC schedule.
The biggest change for the Tigers was saying farewell to fifth year quarterback Payton Thorne, who had played at Auburn for his last two seasons of college football. Thorne, who was unselected in the draft, signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as a free agent.
The Aggies took a big hit on the defensive line, losing Shemar Stewart, Nic Scourton and Shemar Turner to the draft. Despite this, the Aggies are returning a key piece to their defense, Taurean York who led the team in tackles last season.
Auburn lost its top rusher and reciever to the draft, making it a toss up on who is going to fill in those roles.
With both teams losing players to the draft, recruiting out of the portal, and strengthening their future rosters by signing top prospects from high school, there are a few key players to look out for on Sept. 27 when the Aggies host the Tigers at Kyle Field.
Jackson Arnold, QB
With the departure of Thorne, Hugh Freeze went into the transfer portal and snagged Jackson Arnold from Oklahoma to come to Auburn and be his new starting quarterback. Arnold played in 17 games for the Sooners across his two seasons, starting in 10, with 1,984 yards, 16 touchdowns, and six interceptions.
It will be interesting to see how Texas A&M responds to Arnold, as the team has not played against him since the Aggies have not taken on the Sooners since 2013.
Cam Coleman, WR
Another player that is a threat to the Aggies is Cam Coleman, the incoming sophomore who did damage on Texas A&M last season in the four-overtime thriller. Coleman played in 11 games for the Tigers at wide receiver as a true freshman, with 598 yards, averaging 16.2 per catch with eight touchdowns.
When the Aggies came to town, Coleman did not slow down as he was the main receiver, picking up 128 yards and averaging 18.3, but most importantly scoring two touchdowns for the Tigers.
Damari Alston, RB
Entering his senior season at Auburn, Damari Alston is an explosive power that can cause a lot of trouble for any defense he faces.
Alston, who should be the first-string running back for the Tigers this year, had his longest rush of the season against Arkansas, with a dominant 36 yards. With this, the Aggie defense had better know where he is at all times on Sept. 27.