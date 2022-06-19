Skip to main content

College World Series: Aggies vs. Longhorns LIVE Updates

The Aggies take on the Longhorns on Sunday with their season on the line

The Texas A&M Aggies came into the College World Series on a hot streak and the No. 5 overall national seed. They have made a deep run in Omaha, but all that momentum came to a halt on Friday against the Sooners. Following their 13-8 loss to Oklahoma, the Aggies' season will be on the line on Sunday, against longtime in-state rival, the Texas Longhorns

This game will no doubt be an emotional one for fans everywhere, watching the maroon and white take on burnt orange. And while it's not on the gridiron (yet), it is a preview for former students and fans of what is coming soon to the SEC.

Stick with AllAggies.com as we follow all the in-game action from Omaha in the 374th all-time meeting between the Aggies and Longhorns in an elimination game of the College World Series.

Texas A&M Lineup:

1. Trevor Werner 3B

2. Jack Moss 1B

3. Dylan Rock LF

4. Austin Bost DH

5. Ryan Targac 2B

6. Troy Claunch C

7. Brett Minnich RF

8. Jordan Thompson CF

9. Kole Kaler SS

RHP Micah Dallas

Texas Lineup:

1. Douglas Hodo III CF

2. Eric Kennedy LF

3. Ivan Melendez 1B

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

TAMU CWS
Play
Baseball

College World Series: Aggies vs. Longhorns LIVE Updates

The Aggies take on the Longhorns on Sunday with their season on the line

By AllAggies Staff30 minutes ago
USATSI_18552284
Play
Baseball

Aggies and Longhorns Face Off in CWS Elimination Game

The Aggies take on the Longhorns on Sunday with their season on the line

By Connor Zimmerlee4 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-18 at 8.46.15 AM
Play
Football

Texas A&M A Finalist For Top WR Brandon Innis

Texas A&M Aggies Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Texas A&M looking to improve on an already impressive class.

By AllAggies StaffJun 18, 2022

4. Murphy Stehly 2B

5. Austin Todd DH

6. Skyler Messinger 3B

7. Silas Ardoin C

8. Dylan Campbell RF

9. Trey Faultine SS

P Lucas Gordon

Top 1st (Longhorns 1, Aggies 0)

D Hodo III walked on seven pitches

E Kennedy singled to left-center; Hodo III to third

I Melendez struck out swinging

M Stehly popped out to first

A Todd singled to left; Hodo scored; Kennedy to second

S Messinger struck out swinging

Bottom 1st (Longhorns 1, Aggies 0)

T Werner grounded out to third

J Moss flied out to center

D Rock lined out to first

Top 2nd

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

TAMU CWS
Baseball

College World Series: Aggies vs. Longhorns LIVE Updates

By AllAggies Staff30 minutes ago
USATSI_18552284
Baseball

Aggies and Longhorns Face Off in CWS Elimination Game

By Connor Zimmerlee4 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-06-18 at 8.46.15 AM
Football

Texas A&M A Finalist For Top WR Brandon Innis

By AllAggies StaffJun 18, 2022
TAMU CWS
Baseball

Texas A&M Unable to Overcome Early Deficit, Lose to Oklahoma 13-8

By Connor ZimmerleeJun 17, 2022
chase brice
Football

Staff Predictions: Aggies vs. Appalachian State Mountaineers

By Timm HammJun 17, 2022
eghn23tzkuyjnzqejgdc
Recruiting

Aggies Set to Host Impressive Weekend Visitor List

By Matt GalatzanJun 17, 2022
Oct 9, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA;Alabama Crimson Tide running back Brian Robinson Jr (4) is tackled by Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Aaron Hansford (1) in the first quarter at Kyle Field.
Football

Revenge Game: Can A&M Beat Alabama for 2nd-Straight Season?

By Zach DimmittJun 17, 2022
radford
Basketball

Texas A&M Hoops Set to Begin Home-&-Home with Big East Foe

By Zach DimmittJun 17, 2022