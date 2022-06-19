College World Series: Aggies vs. Longhorns LIVE Updates

The Texas A&M Aggies came into the College World Series on a hot streak and the No. 5 overall national seed. They have made a deep run in Omaha, but all that momentum came to a halt on Friday against the Sooners. Following their 13-8 loss to Oklahoma, the Aggies' season will be on the line on Sunday, against longtime in-state rival, the Texas Longhorns.

This game will no doubt be an emotional one for fans everywhere, watching the maroon and white take on burnt orange. And while it's not on the gridiron (yet), it is a preview for former students and fans of what is coming soon to the SEC.

Stick with AllAggies.com as we follow all the in-game action from Omaha in the 374th all-time meeting between the Aggies and Longhorns in an elimination game of the College World Series.

Texas A&M Lineup:

1. Trevor Werner 3B

2. Jack Moss 1B

3. Dylan Rock LF

4. Austin Bost DH

5. Ryan Targac 2B

6. Troy Claunch C

7. Brett Minnich RF

8. Jordan Thompson CF

9. Kole Kaler SS

RHP Micah Dallas

Texas Lineup:

1. Douglas Hodo III CF

2. Eric Kennedy LF

3. Ivan Melendez 1B

4. Murphy Stehly 2B

5. Austin Todd DH

6. Skyler Messinger 3B

7. Silas Ardoin C

8. Dylan Campbell RF

9. Trey Faultine SS

P Lucas Gordon

Top 1st (Longhorns 1, Aggies 0)

D Hodo III walked on seven pitches

E Kennedy singled to left-center; Hodo III to third

I Melendez struck out swinging

M Stehly popped out to first

A Todd singled to left; Hodo scored; Kennedy to second

S Messinger struck out swinging

Bottom 1st (Longhorns 1, Aggies 0)

T Werner grounded out to third

J Moss flied out to center

D Rock lined out to first

Top 2nd

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here