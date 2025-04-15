Texas A&M Baseball Player Earns SEC Honors
Texas A&M Baseball is on an absolute tear right now. Since losing 10-0 to then-No.1 Tennessee Volunteers in a no hitter, the Aggies have been on fire. They went on to beat and run-rule Tennessee before run-ruling Sam Houston on the road. This past series against South Carolina saw a run-rule sandwiched between two instances of Olsen Magic in an unexpected sweep, led by redshirt sophomore first baseman Blake Binderup’s stellar performance.
Over the course of the past four games, Binderup recorded a .538 batting average on his way to a stolen base, two doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs. Binderup also set career highs in five statistics: five runs batted in, three hits, one home run, two runs scored and one stolen base. His hot bat paved the way for him to earn SEC Player of the Week honors.
Binderup’s hot streak kicked off with his second grand slam of the season when the Aggies were down 3-2 in the series opener to give the Aggies a 6-3 lead. He also recorded an RBI double in the fifth inning, pushing their lead to two. Binderup’s heat carried over to day two, where he recorded a single and a walk.
In the series finale, Binderup reached base each of the six times he stepped up to the plate. With two outs, he smacked a two-run bomb in the bottom of the seventh inning to cut the Gamecocks’ lead to seven.
Before joining the Aggies, Binderup earned district MVP honors on top of Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star team and second team all-state outfielder nods in his time at College Station High School. In his senior season, he tabbed a .402 batting average and compiled 10 home runs and eight doubles in his senior season.
Now on a season-high six-game win streak, the Aggies will host Tarleton State on Tuesday before traveling to play No. 2 Arkansas in the weekend series.