Top Cornerback in 2027 Class Shows Dedication to Texas A&M

The Texas A&M Aggies are looking to reload their defense for the future and already have a key piece of their secondary likely locked up.

With senior cornerback Will Lee III declaring for the NFL draft, the Aggies would like to build future depth at the position.

They already have one of the best corners in the 2027 class as a hard commit.

The Future of Texas A&M’s Secondary

Raylaun Henry is the No. 3 ranked cornerback in the class of 2027 and has been a hard commit for the Aggies since last November. Henry was spotted at the UA All-America Game Media Day and made it quite clear his intentions on where he expects to play at the collegiate level.

Henry said he is “150%” committed to Texas A&M, and that is an encouraging sign to hear for the Aggies. He would likely be one of the top recruits for A&M in 2027 and the key part of their secondary at that time.

Henry received offers from a ton of big-name power four schools, as expected such as Alabama, Indiana, Auburn, Florida, LSU, and Miami, but did not show any interest in them. His commitment to playing college football at College Station is high. The 6-foot-1, 180-lb corner played for St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, MD.

Besides being ranked the third-best corner in the country, he was the No. 1 player in the state of Maryland according to 247Sports. Henry is also ranked the 18th-best prospect in the 2027 class nationally. Henry can operate on an island against the best with his ideal size and speed.

He can be a great man-on-man defender and make aggressive plays. The potential is there for Henry to eventually be an early NFL draft selection down the road.

The Aggies will be pleased to see him double down on his commitment to become an Aggie in 2027.