3 Backup QB Candidates for Texas A&M In the Transfer Portal

There is nothing that matches the level of security a deep quarterback room provides in College Football. If anything happens to your starting quarterback, there needs to be confidence in the next man up for the most important position.

The offseason is not here yet, but with the transfer portal opening on Friday morning, many teams are already on the prowl. Texas A&M is one of those teams that could use some transfer portal mastery this offseason to continue a successful program trend.

Marcel Reed is most likely going to be Texas A&M's starting quarterback in 2026. Backup quarterback Miles O'Neill did not want to wait another year to get his shot. With him in the portal, Texas A&M needs to search for an alternative. The possibility of Marcel Reed's departure should fuel the dire need for quarterback depth as well.

Who are the top three quarterback candidates Texas A&M should pursue to find another hidden gem?

1. Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi

Colorado State's Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi looks to pass down field during a game against the University of Northern Colorado on Sept. 6, 2025, in Fort Collins, Colo. | Logan Newell/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi has one year of eligibility remaining. He has played for Colorado State since 2022, but the only two seasons he played in full were 2023 and 2024. Nicolosi's best season was in 2023 when he threw for nearly 3,500 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Nicolosi has a great quarterback build at 6'2 200 lbs. He played high school football at Aledo in Texas. His connection to Texas and experience at the collegiate level would be great to have at Texas A&M.

A sneaky dual threat because of his pocket passer capabilities, Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi could develop in a great system at Texas A&M to save his career.

2. Nick Evers

UConn Huskies quarterback Nick Evers (3) warms up before the start of the game against the Air Force Falcons at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Nick Evers continues the trend of quarterbacks in the transfer portal with only one year of eligibility remaining. Texas A&M can recruit its pick of the most highly ranked quarterbacks every class, so using this route in the transfer portal could pay dividends.

Evers played high school football in Flower Mound, Texas. He and Nicolosi each have roots near College Station.

Evers started his collegiate career with the Oklahoma Sooners in 2022. He transferred to UConn in 2023 but has only played one full year in 2024. He has been decent so far at the collegiate level, but his talent is praised at UConn. His build of 6'3 ", 195 lbs is similar to Nicolosi.

Evers was a highly touted four-star recruit coming out of high school. Is there any juice left to squeeze with Nick Evers as a possible depth piece for the Aggies in 2026?

3. Austin Novosad

Oregon Ducks quarterback Austin Novosad warms up before the game against the Idaho Vandals at Autzen Stadium. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Austin Novosad is the best option of the three. He still has two years of eligibility remaining. At 6'3 200lbs, he fits the same build as all three quarterbacks discussed. He was a four-star recruit and the highest-rated prospect on this list.

Novosad is from Dripping Springs, Texas, which is only two and a half hours from College Station. He joined Oregon in 2023 but has not played much. He has had to sit behind Heisman candidate Dillon Gabriel and NFL prospect Dante Moore.

He is finally transferring to get a chance to compete for a starting spot. He will have the chance to do that, no matter what, at Texas A&M because he throws a great ball. A pocket passer fits Mike Elko's vision better because Marcel Reed did not have many designed runs.

Austin Novosad is sneaky. He has the best chance to get picked up by the Aggies when the transfer portal opens early Friday Morning.