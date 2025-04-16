Texas A&M Aggies Land Talented Houston-Area Pitcher
Texas A&M baseball continues to win on and off the diamond.
Following their sweep over the South Carolina Gamecocks, the Aggies had established a six-game winning streak, their longest of the season. On their off day on Sunday, coach Mike Earley and company received some great news: Class of 2026 left-handed pitcher Josh Livingston’s next step would be joining the Aggies, he announced via X.
The Bridgeland High School standout was named an honorable mention on Perfect Game’s Preseason Underclass All American team in both 2024 and 2025. As he has aged, Livingston has shown nothing but improvement as his ceiling gets higher. From 2021 to 2024, he gained 17 miles per hour on his fastball, and currently tops out at 87 mph.
Livingston earned his spot with the Aggies thanks to his ability to live in the strike zone and make batters miss. When he does not work his fastball, he switches gears to his 75mph splitter that sees a gnarly -2.4 inches of vertical break.
Earley and pitching coach Jason Kelly clearly have a plan to address the relief woes the squad has seen this season. As players like freshman LHP Caden McCoy and freshman right-handed pitcher Gavin Lyons grow over the course of the next couple seasons, surrounding them with young talent is going to be vital for the success of A&M’s pitching staff.
Livingston became the latest 2026 pitcher to commit to the Aggies, joining names like LHP Chandler Hart out of Allen and RHP Cayden King from Murfreesboro, Tennessee. On top of the five already committed in the 2026 class, A&M is bringing in five 2025 pitchers to bolster the bullpen next season.
The Aggies will look to continue their recent stretch of resurgent play when they begin a weekend series in Fayetteville against the No. 2 Arkansas Razorbacks on Thursday.