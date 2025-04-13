Michael Earley Praises 'Resilient' Aggies For Massive Comeback vs. South Carolina
Texas A&M head coach Michael Earley has to be on top of the world right now.
After two wins, including a run-ruling, against the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers last week in Knoxville, Earley and the Aggies followed it up with another run rule against Sam Houston State in Huntsville last Tuesday, before a 10-inning win and another run-ruling against South Carolina gave the Aggies their fifth consecutive win.
And then came the series finale Saturday.
After being down 12-2 in the top of the sixth inning, the Aggies put on another spectacular display of "Olsen Magic," scoring 13 runs in the final four innings, culminating in an eight-run ninth inning that saw a grand slam from Hayden Schott and a walk-off grand slam from Kaeden Kent to take the 15-12 win.
And head coach Michael Earley had only one word to sum up the afternoon for his team.
"How can I even put it into words? I mean, resilience. Playing nine innings, doesn't matter what the score is," Earley said after the comeback. "I don't think we played nine because we left a lot of guys on early in the game, but that's why we play nine, that's why you play a complete game, that's why you never stop having good at-bats and never stop pitching."
Earley also praised his arms on the mound, specifically Brad Rudis and Caden McCoy, for keeping the Gamecock offense at bay while the Aggie offense started brewing up the biggest comeback in Olsen Field history.
"That game was won because of Brad Rudis and Caden McCoy, those guys kept us in the game," Earley said. "Credit to the hitters as well, they didn't have the best days. You look at Ben Royo, he didn't have a good game, but it wouldn't matter because he got on base and they just never ever stopped playing and we've never stopped all year, so I really wasn't surprised, but that was one of the coolest moments I've ever been a part of."
The Aggies will look to keep the hot streak rolling as they take on the Tarleton State Texans at Blue Bell Park Tuesday night.