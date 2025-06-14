Texas A&M Aggies Land New Pitcher From Transfer Portal
After a disappointing season, the Texas A&M Aggies’ mission is clear: get back to Omaha. They are now making moves towards that goal.
The Aggies have secured a commitment from pitcher Preston Prince out of the transfer portal, per an announcement on his social media.
Prince spent the last season at Rutgers, where he served as a reliever. In 14 appearances as a Scarlet Knight, Prince allowed 11 hits, 14 runs and posted a 5.57 ERA in 21 innings pitched. He also allowed just a .187 batting average to opposing pitchers.
Prior to Rutgers, Prince played for Niagara University, where he made 12 appearances, including 11 starts.
He pitched 38.1 innings while striking out 33 batters, held opposing hitters to a .245 batting average and started the first NCAA Tournament game in program history against No. 11 Oklahoma State in 2024.
As a freshman, he struck out 17 batters in 13.2 innings on 11 appearances, with nine coming out of the bullpen.
Prince comes to Aggieland to work with associate head coach and pitching coach Jason Kelly, who joined the Aggies under coach Michael Earley before the 2025 season. Kelly has over 20 years of coaching experience, including a stint as Washington’s head coach.
The lefty will be joining an A&M pitching staff with a plethora of young talent. Rising sophomores Caden McCoy and Gavin Lyons are coming off a season filled with experience-gaining opportunities and rising juniors Clayton Freshcorn and Weston Moss have proven they can be reliable options for the Aggies going forward.
A&M’s weekend starters are up in the air also. Friday starter and 2024 hero Ryan Prager was selected in the 2024 MLB Draft and instead opted to return to the Aggies for his junior season. It would be shocking to see him do it again. Saturday starter Justin Lamkin will likely depart for the 2025 MLB Draft, leaving Myles Patton as the lone returning starter in 2026.