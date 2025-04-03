Texas A&M Aggies Lose Star Pitcher To Season-Ending Injury
The Texas A&M Aggies' injury luck has been nothing short of atrocious season, and unfortunately, that bad luck just claimed another victim.
As first reported by TexAgs' Ryan Brauninger and later confirmed by head coach Michael Earley, star relief pitcher Josh Stewart will miss the rest of the season as he undergoes surgery for a knee injury. Stewart only appeared in one game this season, a 4-3 win over Cal Poly on Feb. 22, and left with a hobble during the ninth inning.
"I think Stewart, we're probably moving towards the surgery route," Earley told reporters. "So, he won't pitch this season."
A senior from Georgetown, Texas, Stewart has appeared in 37 games over his three years at A&M. Over 47.2 innings, he's notched 61 strikeouts to 19 walks. He's also allowed 52 hits, 29 runs and 27 earned runs.
As mentioned previously, the Aggies' injury luck has been absolutely horrible this season. Key players such as Gavin Grahovac, Caden Sorrell, Bear Harrison and more have already missed significant time, or in the case of Grahovac, are out for the year.
At the very least, the Aggies finally got a bit of good news on the injury front. Brauninger reported that pitcher Troy Wansing, who didn't even pitch a full inning in 2024 due to back issues, went through hitters on Wednesday and "looked good," indicating his long-awaited return could be coming soon.
Due to those injuries, and some other factors, the Aggies, who were the preseason No. 1 team in many polls, now sit at 14-14 overall. They're also off to a brutal 1-8 start in SEC play, suffering sweeps against both Alabama and Vanderbilt.
While Earley's first season as head coach has gone off the rails, they can only move forward and try to be better.
Next up is a weekend series against No. 1 Tennessee in a rematch of last year's College World Series final.