Shane Beamer Thanks Texas A&M for Sending State Trooper Home After Strange Move
Shane Beamer was appreciative of Texas A&M for its handling of a strange incident involving a Texas state trooper and two South Carolina players during the Gamecocks’ 31-30 loss to the Aggies on Saturday.
Beamer, who said he was not initially aware that a state trooper had made contact with two of his players, thanked Texas A&M for its quick action while speaking to reporters after the game.
"That's good to know," Beamer said of the trooper being sent home. "I would hope so. I did not see that. Wasn't aware of that. Got a ton of respect for the people here in College Station. It's a first class operation, everybody, from a game operation standpoint.
"They do a great job and are first class people, so appreciate them handling that the right way and sending him home."
What happened between a Texas state trooper and South Carolina football players?
With 53 seconds remaining in the second quarter of Saturday's game, Gamecocks wide receiver Nyck Harbor hauled in an 80-yard touchdown reception from quarterback LaNorris Sellers. Harbor, joined by several Gamecocks teammates, then walked up into the tunnel, where a Texas state trooper bumped into Harbor and South Carolina running back Oscar Adaway III while walking between them. When Harbor and Adaway turned and reacted in surprise, the trooper pointed at the two Gamecocks players in a reprimanding manner.
The Texas A&M University Police Department said in a statement that it had dismissed the state trooper.
In its own statement, the Texas Department of Public Safety said it would be "further looking into the matter."
"The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is aware of the incident that occurred today during the Texas A&M football game," the DPS said in the statement. "The DPS Trooper involved was sent home from the game. Our Office of Inspector General (OIG) is also aware of the incident and will be further looking into the matter. No additional information will be released at this time."