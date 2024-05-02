Texas A&M Aggies Travel to Baton Rouge for Series Against LSU
The No. 1 ranked Texas A&M Aggies baseball team (39-6, 15-6 SEC) heads to Baton Rouge for a three-game series against defending national champion LSU (29-17). The series begins Friday night at 7 p.m. at Alex Box Stadium.
Texas A&M is off to its best start since 1993, with six straight series wins. The Aggies recently hit their 100th home run of the season, becoming only the second team in program history to achieve this milestone, alongside the 1999 squad, which holds the record with 128.
Despite dropping two of three games against LSU last season, the Aggies lead the all-time series with the Tigers, 31-27-1. This weekend's series will be a test for Texas A&M, who have ranked as the unanimous No. 1 team for three consecutive weeks and have held a Top 5 spot in all major polls for five straight weeks.
The Aggies' pitching has improved dramatically under new pitching coach Max Weiner, with the staff lowering its ERA by nearly two runs from last season. Offensively, Texas A&M has been on fire, averaging 10.7 runs per game over the last 13 contests. The Aggies boast a powerhouse lineup with Gavin Grahovac, Jace LaViolette, and Braden Montgomery driving in a combined 186 of the team's 403 RBIs this season.
Montgomery ranks among the best in several categories, including third nationally in RBIs with 73 and fourth in home runs with 23. LaViolette is also among the leaders in home runs with 23 and ranks 13th nationally in RBIs with 61. Freshman standout Grahovac has been impressive, ranking sixth in the SEC with 52 RBIs.
Friday and Saturday's games will be televised on ESPN2, while Sunday's game will be streamed on SEC Network+. Local fans can also tune in to SportsRadio 1150AM/93.7 The Zone, and follow along on X, @AggieBaseball.
As the Aggies face off against LSU, they aim to continue their winning streak and build on their strong performances. The combination of improved pitching and a powerful offense makes Texas A&M a formidable opponent as they continue their push toward postseason success.