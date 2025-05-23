Texas A&M Aggies on NCAA Tournament Bubble Watch
Texas A&M lived to see another day after their 3-2 win against Auburn in the second round of the SEC Tournament on Thursday.
Although the only definite way for the Aggies to earn a NCAA Tournament bid would be winning the SEC Tournament, stringing back-to-back wins has definitely helped A&M’s case.
Still, the question looms, how does Texas A&M compare to the other teams in the bubble?
According to Baseball America, the Aggies need to win their next game against LSU to enter the conversation of earning a bid.
“Even with a win [against Auburn], the Aggies likely need to string together at least one more victory to merit serious at-large consideration,” Baseball America wrote in its latest NCAA Tournament 2025 Bubble Watch.
Over at D1Baseball, A&M appears in the “Four to Watch” category alongside Cal Poly, Charlotte, and Iowa—just outside the field of 64. Their latest projections list Xavier, Troy, UConn, and Virginia as the “Last Four In,” while Southeastern Louisiana, Western Kentucky, Notre Dame, and UTRGV make up the “First Four Out.”
Texas A&M ended the year with a 30-25 overall record, 11-19 conference record having the thirteenth hardest schedule in the nation. . The Aggies’ RPI currently sits at No. 50. Historically, SEC teams need at least 13 conference wins and a top-30 RPI to comfortably land a bid.
That said, this year’s bubble is weaker than usual, giving the Aggies a real shot to sneak in. Let’s take a look at the latest bubble watch:
Last Four In:
Xavier: Record: 32-16 | Conference: 14-7 | RPI: 35 | SOS: 19
The Big East’s race for two at-large bids between Xavier, Creighton, and UConn is heating up. After losing to Creighton, Xavier now faces UConn in an elimination game. The 12th Man will want to check in on the results of this game.
Creighton: Record: 40-14 | Conference: 17-4 | RPI: 45 | SOS: 189
Creighton’s upset of Xavier improves its standing, but its weak strength of schedule remains a concern.
Troy:
Record: 38-20 | Conference: 18-12 | RPI: 44 | SOS: 72
A win over Texas State on Thursday pushed Troy back to the right side of the bubble. A Friday matchup against Old Dominion could solidify the Trojan’s spot in the Round of 64.
Virginia: Record: 32-18 | Conference: 16-11 | RPI: 59 | SOS: 103
A tournament-opening loss to Boston College hurt the Cavaliers. With no games left, their resume is in the hands of the committee. For A&M, this spot could open up with another Aggie win.
First Four Out:
UTRGV: Record: 36-18 | Conference: 12-7 | RPI: 41 | SOS: 83
With no more games left to play in their schedule, the Vaqueros will need to hang on to their No. 41 RPI and nine combined Quadrant 1 and 2 wins come Selection Monday. As it stands at the moment, UTRGV would need a lot of results to go their way to have a shot come Monday.
Western Kentucky: Record: 44-12 | Conference: 18-9 | RPI: 45 | SOS: 224
A walk-off win over FIU kept the Hilltoppers alive in the Conference USA Tournament. Continued success could nudge them into the field.
Notre Dame: Record: 32-21 | Conference: 14-16 | RPI: 46 | SOS: 55
After falling to Boston College, the Irish regular season is over. are done playing. With a weak conference record, this is another team that A&M could possibly overtake.
Southeastern Louisiana: Record: 37-17 | Conference: 14-6 | RPI: 54 | SOS: 132
After dropping two of three in the conference tournament, Southeastern Louisiana’s chances are slim. A&M could easily leapfrog them with a win against LSU.
Other Teams To Watch:
Cal Poly (Big West): 38-16 | 23-7 | RPI: 39 | SOS: 99
Charlotte (AAC): 36-21 | 17-11 | RPI: 58 | SOS: 91
Hawaii (Big West): 30-20 | 13-5 | RPI: 55 | SOS: 46