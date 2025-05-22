Texas A&M Aggies Hold Off Auburn Tigers, Advance to SEC Tournament Quarterfinals
The Texas A&M Aggies were able to keep their NCAA Tournament hopes alive for 24 more hours, defeating the No. 6-seeded Auburn Tigers by a close score of 3-2 Thursday afternoon in at the Hoover Met in Hoover, AL.
But that victory unfortunately did not come without a major sacrifice from the team.
In the top of the fifth inning, star Aggies outfielder Jace LaViolette attempted to check his swing, but Carson Myers' fastball got him right in his left hand, which is LaViolette's throwing hand.
After originally taking first base, LaViolette was very visibly still in pain and Michael Earley took out his star player and subbed in Jamal George.
LaViolette was absent from the Aggie dugout for a couple of innings, eventually re-emerging with a very heavily bandaged left hand.
Despite LaViolette being sidelined for a decent portion of the game, the team was able to hold their own, as a three-run home run from Kaeden Kent in the third inning provided the Maroon and White with all of the offense they needed to route the Tigers.
The Aggies only gathered four hits during the contest compared to the six that the Tigers had, and the Aggies went down on strikes 14 times in the game, but at the end of the day, the Aggies had three runs, and the Tigers had two, and that is all that matters.
Justin Lamkin didn't quite have the outing that he had against Georgia last weekend, but still turned in an impressive five-inning performance that saw him strike out five batters while only allowing three hits on the day.
Kent, Wyatt Henseler, Bear Harrison, and Terrence Kiel II were all responsible for the Aggie base hits on the afternoon, as Kent, Jamal George, and Sawyer Farr also drew walks to give the Maroon and White baserunners for the day.
With victories against Auburn and Mississippi State, the Aggies will now prepare to take on an opponent they know all too well, the LSU Tigers, whom they defeated in a three-game series in College Station just earlier this month.