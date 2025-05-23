Texas A&M vs. LSU Tigers, SEC Tournament: Preview, How to Watch
The next stop for the Texas A&M Aggies playoff hopes train brings them to their first opponent in the SEC Tournament that they've actually played a series with in the 2025 season: the LSU Tigers.
The Aggies and Tigers met earlier this month in College Station for a three-game series, which saw the Maroon and White emerge victorious 2-1.
There's one key difference in then and now, though, as the Aggies had centerfielder Jace LaViolette batting leadoff in their lineup.
That will not be the case Friday night in Hoover.
After LaViolette fractured his dominant hand after being hit by a pitch in yesterday's win against Auburn, A&M head coach Michael Earley announced after the game that the star junior would miss the remainder of this week's SEC Tournament.
The hole that LaViolette's absence leaves is not a subtle one by any means, as the Texas A&M program leader in home runs and runs batted in continued his offensive efficiency in the 2025 season, with 18 home runs, 59 RBI, and drawing 57 walks.
Michael Earley was very adamant yesterday after announcing LaViolette's injury about his confidence in the rest of his team and the leadership capabilities held by the rest of his players, and believes the others should have no issue stepping up and filling the shoes.
LSU, the No. 3 seed in the tournament and current No. 1 in the D1Baseball rankings, come into the contest with a 42-13 record, including a 19-11 record against SEC opponents.
The Tigers' high seeding has allowed them a lengthy rest period, and the game against the Aggies will serve as their first contest in nearly a week, as they are coming off a 2-1 series win against the South Carolina Gamecocks in Columbia, a team that the Aggies swept during their respective series.
The Tigers were victorious in four of their final five conference series to close out the regular season, with the one loss being to Texas A&M earlier this month.
The Aggies will look to make it three wins against LSU's one win as they meet in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament, and it will be interesting to see how A&M responds to playing without what many would consider the best ballplayer on the field.
Here is how to tune in to the matchup:
WHAT: Texas A&M Aggies vs. LSU Tigers, Quarterfinals, SEC Tournament
WHERE: Hoover Metropolitan Stadium, Hoover, AL
WHEN: Friday, May 23, 2025, 7:30 PM
HOW TO WATCH: SEC Network
HOW TO LISTEN: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network, SiriusXM 190