Texas A&M Aggies Nosedive in Latest D1 Baseball Rankings
The Texas A&M Aggies baseball team is officially in free fall.
After falling victim to a sweep in their SEC opening series vs. the Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas A&M has fallen completely out of the D1Baseball top-25 rankings that were released on Monday Morning.
That dropout of the rankings completes the Aggies' meteoric decline from the No. 1 overall preseason ranking that they held just a few short weeks ago. They were the lone team to drop out of the top-25 in the latest rankings.
Since the start of the season, is sitting with a mere 10-9 record, is in the midst of a three-game losing streak after the sweep, and is just 9-7 from the friendly confines of Blue Bell Park in college station.
In the midst of their free-fall, the Aggies have dropepd games against teams they should have easily bested, including UTSA, New Mexico State, Texas State, and Cal Poly, and also lost two neutral site games against Arizona and Oklahoma State - neither of which are in the D1 Baseball Rankings.
To make things worse, Texas A&M has yet to face the meat of their schedule with SEC play just beginning, and still has three-game series left against Tennessee, Arkansas, Texas, LSU, and Georgia, all of which are in the top-10 in the country.
You can view the entirety of the D1Baseball rankings below, which includes a staggering six SEC teams in the top-10, and 12 teams in the top-25.
1) Tennessee Volunteers
2) LSU Tigers
3) Arkansas Razorbacks
4) Georgia Bulldogs
5) Florida State Seminoles
6) Oregon State Beavers
7) Clemson Tigers
8) Texas Longhorns
9) Oregon Ducks
10) Oklahoma Sooners
11) Wake Forest Demon Deacons
12) Alabama Crimson Tide
13) Florida Gators
14) Stanford Cardinal
15) Dallas Baptist Patriots
16) Louisville Cardinals
17) North Carolina Tar Heels
18) Ole Miss Rebels
19) Southern Miss Golden Eagles
20) Auburn Tigers
21) UC Santa Barbara Gauchos
22) Vanderbilt Commodores
23) Virginia Cavaliers
24) Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
25) Troy Trojans
