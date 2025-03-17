All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies Nosedive in Latest D1 Baseball Rankings

The Texas A&M Aggies baseball team conitnues to fall apart.

Matt Galatzan

Texas A&M Aggies second baseman Kaeden Kent walks back to the dugout after striking out
Texas A&M Aggies second baseman Kaeden Kent walks back to the dugout after striking out / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

The Texas A&M Aggies baseball team is officially in free fall.

After falling victim to a sweep in their SEC opening series vs. the Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas A&M has fallen completely out of the D1Baseball top-25 rankings that were released on Monday Morning.

That dropout of the rankings completes the Aggies' meteoric decline from the No. 1 overall preseason ranking that they held just a few short weeks ago. They were the lone team to drop out of the top-25 in the latest rankings.

Texas A&M Aggies right fielder Jace Laviolette looks over the field after the loss against the Tennessee Volunteers
Texas A&M Aggies right fielder Jace Laviolette looks over the field after the loss against the Tennessee Volunteers / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Since the start of the season, is sitting with a mere 10-9 record, is in the midst of a three-game losing streak after the sweep, and is just 9-7 from the friendly confines of Blue Bell Park in college station.

In the midst of their free-fall, the Aggies have dropepd games against teams they should have easily bested, including UTSA, New Mexico State, Texas State, and Cal Poly, and also lost two neutral site games against Arizona and Oklahoma State - neither of which are in the D1 Baseball Rankings.

To make things worse, Texas A&M has yet to face the meat of their schedule with SEC play just beginning, and still has three-game series left against Tennessee, Arkansas, Texas, LSU, and Georgia, all of which are in the top-10 in the country.

You can view the entirety of the D1Baseball rankings below, which includes a staggering six SEC teams in the top-10, and 12 teams in the top-25.

1) Tennessee Volunteers

2) LSU Tigers

3) Arkansas Razorbacks

4) Georgia Bulldogs

5) Florida State Seminoles

6) Oregon State Beavers

7) Clemson Tigers

8) Texas Longhorns

9) Oregon Ducks

10) Oklahoma Sooners

11) Wake Forest Demon Deacons

12) Alabama Crimson Tide

13) Florida Gators

14) Stanford Cardinal

15) Dallas Baptist Patriots

16) Louisville Cardinals

17) North Carolina Tar Heels

18) Ole Miss Rebels

19) Southern Miss Golden Eagles

20) Auburn Tigers

21) UC Santa Barbara Gauchos

22) Vanderbilt Commodores

23) Virginia Cavaliers

24) Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

25) Troy Trojans

Matt Galatzan
MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Managing Editor and Publisher of Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI and a long-time member of the Football Writer’s Association of America. He graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry in 2014 covering the Dallas Mavericks and SMU Mustangs with 247Sports. He then moved to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of the Longhorns and Aggies sites a year later. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan.

