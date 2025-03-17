No. 19 Texas A&M Swept By No. 17 Alabama To Begin Conference Play
Well, this has certainly been a conference weekend to forget for Texas A&M.
After dropping the past two games in the top of the ninth inning against Alabama, the Aggies never got anything going Sunday afternoon, as they were shutout by the Tide 6-2, completing a sweep by Alabama to start off conference play in 2025 for the Aggies.
Similar to yesterday's contest, the game was locked into a pitcher's duel between Myles Patton and Bobby Alcock, a run not coming across until the sixth inning, also much like yesterday's contest.
Alabama catcher Will Plattner doubled into left field to score left fielder Kade Snell in the top of the sixth inning, and two innings later, Snell himself would blast a ball off into section 12 at Blue Bell Park, his second long ball of the weekend. These two runs would be all that the Tide needed to complete the series sweep against the former No. 1-ranked Aggies.
In the weekend to forget, where the Aggies took their fourth loss in their past five games, the Aggies are now most likely looking at not even holding a ranking when the D1Baseball Rankings are updated this upcoming week.
It seems like losing Gavin Grahovac for the season proved to be some sort of bad luck charm for Texas A&M, who has just simply not looked like the team that was one game away from winning a national championship last year.
The team has not received much help from the bullpen, especially this weekend. A questionable bullpen call by head coach Michael Earley Friday night allowed the Tide to launch back-to-back homers to take the late win, and Saturday featured the Tide launching a go-ahead grand slam in the top of the ninth to take the 6-2 win.
The team will look to right their many wrongs from this weekend as they host Texas A&M-Corpus Christi for their midweek matchup before heading up to Nashville for a weekend series against the Vanderbilt Commodores.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS: