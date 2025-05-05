Texas A&M Star Caden Sorrell Reflects on Game-Winning Moment vs. LSU
Caden Sorrell added yet another clutch moment to his growing list of collegiate accomplishments this weekend against No. 2 LSU.
Down by one in the bottom of the eighth in a must-win game, Sorrell crushed a three-run homer to give the Aggies their first lead of the day — a 6–4 advantage that held through the final out.
After the game, Sorrell reflected on the moment in his postgame media availability.
“It's definitely top three, maybe top two between that and South Carolina. It's close,” Sorrell told the media. "Off the bat, I knew it was gone, an amazing feeling. The trip around the bases I kind of blacked out so I don't remember all of it but it was an amazing feeling."
It had been a quiet series for the sophomore star up to that point. He entered the at-bat 0-for-4, as LSU’s arms had kept him guessing all day.
“Earlier in the game I was trying to do a little too much,” he said. “Got too big with my swing and was swinging too hard and talked with Mike and Longley a little bit and they told me to simplify things.”
Simplifying worked. The homer marked his 10th of the season, just one shy of his total from last year — and he's done it in 40 fewer games. That is just absurd.
Since Sorrell’s return to the lineup, the Aggies have notched their third win over a top-two ranked opponent and continue to strengthen their NCAA Tournament résumé as the regular season nears its end.
Texas A&M has two SEC series remaining — a home set against winless Missouri and a road trip to Athens to face No. 6 Georgia.
Before welcoming Missouri to Olsen Field, the Aggies will head to Houston for a midweek non-conference matchup against the Cougars on Tuesday at 6pm.