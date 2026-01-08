Texas A&M Losing Defensive Tackle to the Transfer Portal

After a productive day in the transfer portal on Wednesday, Texas A&M football suffered another loss in its defensive depth as defensive tackle Dealyn Evans announced his intention to find a new home for the 2026 season.

Evans, a former four-star recruit from the 2024 class, amassed just eight tackles in the Maroon and White as he was buried in the depth chart behind star defenders such as long-time veteran Albert Regis and Iowa State transfer Tyler Onyedim.

With three commits along the defensive line already in this portal window, it seems Evans is looking for a place to call home where he can guarantee a starting role or at least a strong rotational presence.

Where's Home?

Sep 27, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; The United States, Texas, and the 12th Man flag fly during the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Auburn Tigers at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Evans leaving the A&M program means head coach Mike Elko will be losing a big-body defender who has the size to be one of the Southeastern Conference's finest. Standing at 6-5 and weighing north of 300 pounds, Evans is an anchor on the interior defensive line.

But with limited reps to prove himself as one of the guys heading into the 2026 season, transferring to another school seems to be the best play in mind for Evans. Not only are the Aggies adding three defensive linemen, but are also four new recruits from the prep school level.

The process of getting Evans to campus was a lengthy one, as his final two schools were A&M and the rival Texas Longhorns. There was heavy speculation that he would flip at the last minute, but when the dust settled, Evans donned an Aggies hat and signed in 2024.

But despite his four-star ranking and high-level measurables, Evans appeared in a clean-up role in the final quarters of just five games in his two years in College Station. Now in the transfer portal, Evans will have three years of eligibilty remaining that he will hopefully use in full at his next destination.

The Aggies are losing their defensive line coach in Sean Spencer as he departures for the same position at Virginia Tech, which will bring a change of identity to the defensive line in the coming season. However, Elko is bringing back long-time assistant coach Elijah Robinson to resume his role as defensive line coach.

Evans will have plenty of suitors calling for him as he enters the transfer portal, and the Aggies will now need to fill the void left back by him choosing to find a new school this upcoming year.