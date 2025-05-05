Caden Sorrell Gives Aggies Late Win To Take Series Against No.2 LSU Tigers
Last weekend in Austin for Texas A&M? A weekend to forget.
This past weekend at Blue Bell Park? One of the most memorable.
For the third time in the last four tries, Michael Earley and the Texas A&M Aggies were able to take a series against a top 2 ranked team, defeating the No. 2 LSU Tigers 6-4 Sunday afternoon in front of the College Station crowd after some late heroics from Caden Sorrell.
This must have been that "killer" mentality he was referring to earlier in the week when he was preparing for the showdown against the Tigers.
Contrary to the past two games between the two schools, Sunday provided a more offensive showing, though A&M's Myles Patton still delivered an okay showing on the bump, allowing six hits and four runs with six strikeouts in six innings.
The Tigers struck first with two runs in the top of the fourth inning, courtesy of RBIs by Luis Hernandez and Steven Milam.
Terrence Kiel II would counter the blow with an RBI single of his own, scoring Ben Royo in the bottom of the fourth inning, and Kaeden Kent would tie the game at two with a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Luis Hernandez wasn't done producing though, as he belted a two-run homer to left field to give the Tigers a 4-2 lead, seemingly giving the game to the Tigers based off how little offense there had been in the weekend.
But guess who else wasn't done producing? The bats of the Texas A&M Aggies.
In the bottom of the eighth inning, after Jace LaViolette hit in Gavin Kash with an RBI single, Caden Sorrell would belt a three-run home run to give the Aggies their first lead of the afternoon, a 6-4 margin that would lead to victory after a three up, three down inning from Weston Moss in the ninth.
With the victory, the Aggies now boast a 27-20 overall record, with a 10-14 conference record, and they will look to add another win to the tally as they face the Houston Cougars Tuesday night in their midweek contest, before hosting the Missouri Tigers, who are still searching for their first SEC victory of 2025, in their next conference series.