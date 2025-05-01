Michael Earley Pinpoints Difference Makers Ahead Of LSU Series
We don't know what got into the Texas A&M Aggies baseball team in the month of April, but let's just say it's more what we're used to seeing.
In their 17 games they played in the month, the team went 12-5, and included series wins against the Tennessee Volunteers and Arkansas Razorbacks, both of who were ranked in the top two at the time that they combatted the Aggies.
The Aggies also saw their first conference sweep of the year against the South Carolina Gamecocks, concluded by the historical comeback in the finale that saw Kaeden Kent cap off the biggest comeback in Blue Bell Park history with a walk-off grand slam as a part of an eight-run ninth inning that also saw Hayden Schott belt a grand slam in the same inning.
Despite a forgetful weekend in Austin this past weekend, the Aggies' hopes of making a regional matchup are still running strong, and in an interview with TexAgs, head coach Michael Earley spoke of how the team's performance in the last month has showed that these are still the Aggies of old, even if this hasn't been the ideal season plan up to this point.
"It's more about how we played over the course of the last month, even if last weekend wasn't what we wanted," Earley said. "I think we showed that we can play with anyone and play good baseball. Making the adjustments we need to make as coaches and as players, being diligent about sticking to our routine, and making adjustments with what we need to do better."
Coach Earley also pointed out some key players that he believes have been a vital part in the Aggies' recent run, beginning with Rice transfer Ben Royo.
"Ben has done an awesome job from day one. He probably came in not expecting to play. For him, in the fall, I'm sure he didn't dream of this happening, but you would never know with the way he has prepared," Earley said. "He's continued to work and be an awesome teammate. He's everything you could want. He is the storyline and the example of never knowing when you get your opportunity."
Earley also highlighted the grit and discipline of first baseman Blake Binderup, a College Station native.
"He's not only a tough kid, but he's extremely coachable. Anything he has ever done that's wrong, it's not due to a lack of not being coachable or his effort. He just continues to grind," said Earley.
Earley also gave props to his starting rotation, the lefty trio of Ryan Prager, Justin Lamkin, and Myles Patton, and their ability to shrug off bad performances.
"Those guys are all different personalities, but they are all similar in how they go about their business. It's incredible to see how they work no matter what, and their routine. They are such an example of our young guys. They can take a lot from what they do. The way that they go about their business every day is the reason they're able to have the outings that they've had. Or whenever they have bad outings, the way they can bounce back."
The first-year coach also praised his two powerful left-handed batters Jace LaViolette and Caden Sorrell, praising the mentality of the latter.
"LaViolette and Sorrell are not only guys who can win you games. They can win you series," said Earley. "Caden is a very unique talent. Just from a hitting standpoint, mechanics, baseball eyes, he's just different. You see it and you hear it, and it's not like everyone else. Mix that in with the mentality, the killer instinct, the plan, the personality. He hits like his mindset; there's just something about a left-handed swing that is prettier than a right-handed swing. He continues to compete and battle, no matter what, he continues to play."
Earley and his team will look to put Austin in the past as they look ahead to the No. 2 LSU Tigers in a weekend series in front of the home crowd in College Station.