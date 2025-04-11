Michael Earley 'Super Proud' of Texas A&M Aggies Amid Winning Steak
Now this is the Texas A&M Aggies baseball team that the 12th Man was expecting to see take the field when they were ranked as the preseason favorites to win the 2025 College World Series.
Obviously with the midseason struggles that titled was quickly stripped away, and the schedule ahead of the team has to be one of the toughest ones in the entire NCAA, but with the recent roll the team has been on, maybe a late playoff surge isn't totally out of the question like many might have thought in the beginning.
The Aggies continued their hot streak with a walk-off 8-7 win over the South Carolina Gamecocks thanks to an opposite-field solo home run by Caden Sorrell to give the Aggies their third straight SEC win and fourth overall on the year.
That game came after their first conference series win of 2025 against the No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville last weekend and a 14-1 manhandling of the Sam Houston State Bearkats in Huntsville Tuesday night.
And, needless to say, head coach Michael Earley can't get enough of it.
"I'm super proud of them. They just keep grinding and you've seen that all year, and it's just really good to have a win like that," Coach Earley said following the walk-off victory Thursday night. "We had a great weekend and a great Tuesday and then we play a tight one and get it done at home in front of our home fans. It's awesome, and I'm super proud of it."
Earley also gave high praise to Thursday night's hero, Caden Sorrell, saying that his clutch antics were "not surprising," despite the fact that Sorrell just made his season debut two weeks ago.
"It (the home run) looked great, it was beautiful. I mean, it's not surprising. He's the heck of a hitter, man. He can go to all fields and he did exactly what he was supposed to do," Earley said.
With the team, coaches, and fans all still riding the high from Thursday night's barn burner, the Aggies will look to keep the good times rolling in the second game of the series at 6:00 PM Friday night.