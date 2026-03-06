Texas A&M Announces Schedule Change To Weekend Series Against Oakland

The Texas A&M Aggies are back in College Station for their weekend series after a getaway to Arlington last week to host the Oakland Golden Grizzlies, looking to grow on their 11-1 record in the 2026 season thus far.

However, thanks to inclement weather anticipated in the Bryan-College Station area, it will not be a traditional Friday-Saturday-Sunday weekend; we will instead have a doubleheader on our hands at Blue Bell Park.

The two teams will now play the first two games of the series on Friday before wrapping up play Saturday afternoon, skipping the Sunday game entirely.

Texas A&M-Oakland Series Moved To Friday Doubleheader

Texas A&M Aggies first baseman Gavin Grahovac (9) drives in a run with a sacrifice fly against the Tennessee Volunteers. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

With the changes put in place, the game times for the Texas A&M-Oakland series are now set as followed:

Game 1: Friday at 2:00 PM

Game 2: Friday at 6:00 PM (or 45 minutes after completion of Game 1)

Game 3: Saturday at 2:00 PM

The Aggies enter the series having recently defeated the Incarnate Word Cardinals in an 11-1 run-ruling that saw them score four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, ending when freshman shortstop Boston Kellner was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

While the Aggies sit 11-1 on the year, the Golden Grizzlies are the direct opposite, sitting at just 1-11 with a nine-game losing streak with their lone win on the year coming in the finale of their opening series with the Lamar Cardinals, a 3-2 win in 10 innings.

The series against the Aggies marks the sixth, seventh, and eighth consecutive games against ranked SEC squads for the Golden Grizzlies, who played four games against the No. 9 Georgia Bulldogs, including a Saturday doubleheader, and a midweek loss on Wednesday to the No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers.

In addition to their midweek win, the Aggies went 2-1 during their participation in the AmegyBank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field, defeating Virginia Tech via the mercy rule in their opening game, before falling victim to the mercy rule themselves in their first loss of the season to No. 1 UCLA and ending the weekend on a high note with a 9-3 win over Arizona State.

Michael Earley's traditional trio of Shane Sdao, Weston Moss, and Aiden Sims are expected to continue their roles as the weekend starting pitchers, while the team's lineup may still be without both Chris Hacopian and Wesley Jordan, who are still dealing with injuries, but could have a chance to suit up this weekend.

Sdao's first pitch of the first game on Friday is scheduled for 2:00 PM from Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.