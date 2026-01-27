Texas A&M Baseball 2026 Season Preview: Outfield

The first pitch of the 2026 season sits just two and a half weeks away for the Texas A&M Aggies, and if there's one thing they can't wait to do, it's prove that their dismal 2025 season was simply a fluke.

Second-year head coach Michael Earley made plenty of changes in the offseason in the coaching department, such as bringing in A&M alumnus Cliff Pennington on the staff, and also hiring Nate Friedman as the new strength and conditioning coach.

And with the MLB draft taking A&M's hottest commodity in outfielder Jace LaViolette last year, many would wonder who will take the on-field lead for the Maroon and White in 2026?

Aggies in the Outfield

Texas A&M Aggies' Terrence Kiel II (3) dives safely into first base as Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Met in Birmingham, Ala., on Thursday, May 22, 2025. | Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Luckily for the Ags, there are plenty of options in the open grass, ready to lead the team on the diamond, be it with their bat, their glove, or both.

Terrence Kiel II

Kiel burst onto the scene in College Station almost literally during his freshman year in Aggieland, as the Atlanta native used his speed to produce web gems in the outfield as well as provide a safe haven on the basepaths for the Aggies, leading the team with 12 stolen bases.

Kiel wasn't a power hitter, but he led off for most of the year for a reason, posting a .294 batting average with two home runs, 26 runs batted in, and 45 runs scored using that speed.

His most eye-opening performance came in the Ags' second game against the Tennessee Volunteers at the beginning of April, where he recorded three hits and three stolen bases in the 9-3 win over the reigning national champions.

Caden Sorrell

Starting in just 26 games during the 2025 season due to injury, Sorrell returns looking better than ever with expectations for him higher than ever, including being named as a Preseason All-American by Perfect Game.

Despite missing time in the 2025 season due to an injury suffered in the preseason, Sorrell still managed to start in every game he appeared in and batted a .337 average with 32 runs batted in and 12 home runs, including a walk-off shot in the series opener against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Jake Duer

A senior transfer from Florida Atlantic, the Flower Mound native returns to his home state also looking to make a huge comeback from injury, as he played in 34 games for the Owls before suffering his injury mid-March.

Before he was injured, he was the team's best hitter with a .428 average, two homers, and 27 runs batted in, and he even registered five four-hit contests in his short-lived junior year.

His time at FAU was preceded by a handful of appearances for the TCU Horned Frogs, as well as a full four years of varsity play at Marcus High School.

The Aggies open their campaign against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Friday, February 13.