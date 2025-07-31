Texas A&M Caden Sorrell Makes Decision Ahead Of The 2026 Season
After seven Aggies were selected in the 2025 MLB Draft, Texas A&M returns star Caden Sorrell for the 2026 college baseball season. Sorrell, the incoming junior out of Highland Village, Texas, is looking to make an impact this season after missing the first part of the season due to an injury.
As a freshman, Sorrell made 62 appearances and started in 48 games for the Aggies. He became an everyday starter in the outfield after his impressive performances in both the batter's box and in the outfield.
Sorrell ended his freshman season as a World Series runner-up, while he batted .275 to go along with eleven home runs, 43 RBI, and 44 runs. He was also able to record 11 multi-hit games, as he ended the season with a 15-game on-base streak.
While heading into a very promising season for the Aggies after finishing as runner-ups in the College World Series, Sorrell had to miss a chunk of the season due to an injury.
"I kind of just took it for granted being able to play every day," Sorrell said. "When you get hurt right before the season, it sucks. It makes me feel blessed and happy when I am playing."
Super Sorrell
After his incredible postseason run his freshman season, Sorrell was nicknamed "Super Sorrell" by the 12th Man, which led into the 2025 season.
As a sophomore, Sorrell started in all 26 games he appeared in, despite that injury, yet he made a large impact in the games he played in. Within his 26 games, Sorrell batted an impressive .337, to go along with a 1.219 on-base plus slugging percentage.
He was also named to the 2025 Preseason Second Team All-SEC, as well as being named the Marion Pugh Most Valuable Player. When the Aggies started off the season 1-9 in the SEC, Sorrell was definitely missed, as the Aggies were able to go on a six-game win streak, beating both No.1 Tennessee and No. 2 Arkansas on the road.
Sorrell is known for big moments for the Maroon and White as he hit a walk-off home run against a very dominant South Carolina team in front of the 12th Man, as well as a go-ahead three-run home run to clinch the series against No. 2 LSU late in the season.
With Sorrell returning for the Aggies in the outfield, he is sure to make an impact, as he hopefully can stay healthy for the season.