Texas A&M Baseball Loaded With Star Power Ahead of 2026 Season

The first pitch of the 2026 season for the Texas A&M Aggies is just over three weeks away, and fans are itching to see how the team responds after the hellacious 2025 season the Aggies endured.

Just one season after being one game away from being called national champions, the Aggies went on a tear in the wrong way, but with the players that they both kept from last season and secured before this season in the transfer portal, all signs are still pointing to ones of success for the Maroon and White.

And if you need proof, look no further than Perfect Game's rankings of the Top 100 Players by classification, where the Aggies are represented plentifully.

Six Texas A&M Aggies Ranked In Top 100 Players List

Texas A&M Aggies' Terrence Kiel II (3) dives safely into first base as Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Met in Birmingham, Ala., on Thursday, May 22, 2025. | Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wednesday afternoon, Perfect Game released their top 100 players by class, and it included not one, not two, but six Texas A&M Aggies baseballers on their list.

On the list of juniors, outfielder Caden Sorrell was ranked the highest at number six, shortstop Chris Hacopian was spotted at number 19, third baseman Gavin Grahovac was 30, and left-handed pitcher Shane Sdao was number 33.

Of the sophomore class, the Aggies' only entrant was their speedy outfielder Terrence Kiel II, who came in at number 28.

And rounding out, in the freshman class at number 16, shortstop Nico Partida.

Sorrell's name is one that Aggie fans should remember vividly, as he was a crucial part of the 2024 Texas A&M College World Series team during a freshman season that saw him hit 11 home runs and knock in 43 runs.

His sophomore year in 2025 saw him miss the first month and a half with injury, but once he returned, he was one of the hottest parts of the Texas A&M lineup, and his stats were even better than his freshman, though he played in 36 less games, boasting a .337 batting average and 12 home runs with 32 runs batted in.

Hacopian, a transfer from Maryland, brings a swell combination of power and contact to the Aggie team, batting .375 with 14 home runs and 61 runs batted in for the Terrapins during his sophomore season.

Gavin Grahovac's sophomore season in 2025 lasted a grand total of six games before a shoulder injury prevented him from any further action during the season, though his freshman season saw him put up a near-.300 batting average and set the A&M freshman record with 23 home runs.

Sdao didn't pitch at all in 2025 after suffering an elbow injury during A&M's College World Series run and will look to shake off the rust and return to his prime form in the 2026 season.

Terrence Kiel II, the son of former Texas A&M safety Terrence Kiel, wowed the 12th Man with his speed and athleticism in the outfield, as well as his hitting prowess at the plate during his freshman season last year.

Last but not least, the freshman Partida committed to the Aggies during the MLB draft over the summer.

Partida was ranked as the 144th overall draft prospect, the 18th-best shortstop, and the 40th overall player in the high school recruiting class of 2025.

The Aggies open their season with a hosting of the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles starting on Friday, February 13 at Blue Bell Park in College Station.