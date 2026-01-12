Texas A&M Aggies Receive Shocking Top-25 Ranking from D1 Baseball

With the college baseball season nearly upon us, the folks at D1 Baseball have rolled out their Preseason Top-25 Rankings for the 2026 season. Despite missing out on the NCAA Tournament in 2025, the Texas A&M Aggies earned a spot in the top-25.

The Aggies being ranked to start the 2026 season is likely a surprise to many. Head coach Michael Earley's squad finished the 2025 season with an record of 30-26 and a conference record of 11-19. Texas A&M was also swept on four separate occasions during SEC play.

While there were certainly rough patches in the Aggies' 2025 campaign, there were also some positives as well. In Earley's first year as head of the program, his team showed a level of resilience that few teams could match.

Not only did the Aggies secure their first road series win over a No. 1-ranked team (Tennessee), but they also earned series victories over both programs, LSU and Arkansas, that squared off in the College World Series Finale.

Texas A&M Reloads Offensively, But Questions Remain on the Mound

Jun 22, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies third baseman Gavin Grahovac (9) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

There's certainly enough motivation for Earley as he enters his second season as the Aggies head coach. Texas A&M was the unanimous No. 1-ranked team in the country to start the season last year, but a plethora of injuries caused the program to spiral downward when conference play began.

D1 Baseball's fall report on the Aggies was filled with question marks, particularly on the pitching side. Despite the departure of Jace LaViolette for the MLB Draft, it's expected that Texas A&M will see increased production on offense with the return of Caden Sorrell and Gavin Grahovac. Maryland transfer Chris Hacopian is also expected to be a massive part of the lineup as well.

Behind those three, a mix of returning talent and some promising newcomers—like Boston Kellner, Nico Partida, and Jorian Wilson—give Earley and his staff a variety of options on defense. While the head coach mentioned that the starting infield was unclear during the fall, there's reason to believe that the Aggies will have depth both on defense and at the plate.

It's the pitching where things get sketchy for the Aggies this spring. With the departures of Prager, Lamkin, and Patton, the pitching staff lost 45 starts among their pitching staff. While Weston Moss and Shane Sdao are expected to lead the way for Texas A&M's starters, the weekend rotation, like many programs, will likely change throughout the season.

“I feel pretty good about Weston Moss and Shane Sdao as our 1A and 1B arms. Both are good, and Shane has a chance to be really good this season,” Earley told D1 Baseball. “You could argue that Weston was our best arm last season with how roles worked out, but again, I feel good about them. They’ve both gotten bigger and stronger.”

According to Earley in Texas A&M's fall report, Clayton Freshcorn, Aiden Sims and Caden McCoy are the three pitchers that are currently making their case for the Sunday starter role. Gavin Lyons is another name that's been thrown around by the coaching staff as a guy that could earn meaningful opportunities on the mound.

