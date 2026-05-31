Texas A&M Baseball Dealt Major Injury News Amid Regional Run

After falling behind early against Lamar on Day 1 of the College Station Regional, the Texas A&M Aggies controlled most of their 17–2 win over Texas State. Texas A&M baseball is one step closer to its third super regional appearance in the last five seasons.

Pitching played a big role in the Aggies’ win. Starter Weston Moss was calculated and ate 7.1 innings against the Bobcats. This gave A&M’s arms necessary rest as he struck out 10 batters and conceded just two earned runs.

The pitching puzzle does not end, though, as the Aggies prepare for their game on Sunday night, May 31. However, one player will be absent after head coach Michael Earley delivered unfortunate news following the Texas State game.

Texas A&M Pitching Staff Suffers Massive Blow

Texas A&M Aggies' Clayton Freshcorn pitches as the Auburn Tigers take on the Aggies during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala., on Friday, May 22, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With consecutive wins to open the NCAA tournament, the Aggies need just one more win to advance to the next stage. The winner of the USC–Texas State matchup at 3 p.m. CT on May 31 will face the Aggies that night, with the second game at 8 p.m.

Earley declined to name a starting pitcher after the win over the Bobcats, but he did deliver news that will materially affect the Aggies’ postseason run.

“[Aiden Sims] will be out for the rest of the year,” Earley revealed. “He was going good Thursday, he was fine on Friday and it's just not there. And for the best interest of the kid, he's not going to pitch.”

Sims has been the Aggies’ star on the mound all season. With an 8–1 record as a starter and a team-best 3.84 ERA, the sophomore righty has been A&M’s most reliable arm. He started 13 games and conceded an opposing batting average of .213.

Texas A&M Aggies' Gavin Lyons pitches as the Auburn Tigers take on the Aggies during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala., on Friday, May 22, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There was some optimism that Sims would be able to return for the postseason after being sidelined since May 9. However, Earley has hesitated to provide a timeline, instead saying that the team would continue to test him out and evaluate things later.

Earley said Sims looked promising at first, but things changed and developed, and the best action is to hold him out until next season.

“He [Sims] was throwing … off the mound. It just got to that point where, not right to throw him out there,” Earley said. “He was a warrior this season. He's a huge part why we're in this position. He did his job, and it's just not the right thing for him to go out there and throw.”

Texas A&M will need to find more answers at pitcher going forward with Sims sidelined for the postseason. Shane Sdao started against Lamar and struggled through 3.0 innings, while Moss excelled against Texas State; Sims, Sdao and Moss were the only pitchers who started more than three games for the Aggies during the regular season.

Ethan Darden — who started the final two games of the regular season and the SEC tournament loss to Auburn — could become an important part of the Aggies’ rotation as a player with postseason experience with Clemson. Gavin Lyons could also be forced to start. Earley and his pitching director, Dylan Olsonawski, have to make difficult decisions as they advance.

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