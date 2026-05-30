Texas A&M Starting Pitchers and Lineup for Second-Round Regional Contest Against Texas State

Despite an early five-run deficit, Texas A&M baseball rallied in the late frames of its NCAA Tournament opening-round contest against Lamar on Friday, May 29, to beat the Cardinals, 7-5.

With the win, A&M remains in the College Station Regional’s Winner’s Bracket and will face a familiar foe, Texas State, on Saturday, May 30, at 8 p.m. The Maroon and White have faced the Bobcats twice this season, prevailing 9-6 on March 17 and falling 8-9 on April 7.

By avoiding USC, A&M’s bullpen has room to breathe as it continues its Men’s College World Series campaign. With control of their own destiny, who will the Aggies send to the mound on Saturday night?

Probable Pitching

Head Coach Michael Earley leading Texas A&M's offense | Wesley Bowers- Imagn Images

On Friday night, Left-handed pitcher Shane Sdao started on the mound for the Aggies, surrendering four runs to the Cardinals, including a fourth-inning lead-off home run by first baseman Braden Benton.

After three frames from Sdao, A&M turned to right-handed pitcher Gavin Lyons for relief. The Guildford, Connecticut, native commanded the strike zone for four innings, allowing only a pair of hits to give the Aggies a much-needed recalibration.

While it’s unclear who head coach Michael Earley will start in Game 2 against Texas State, patterns from the regular season paint a clear picture.

Right-handed pitcher Aiden Sims remains the Aggies' go-to guy in pivotal situations, but after dealing with late-season discomfort, Earley might save Sims for a possible Regional Final on Sunday or Monday night.

This season, right-handed pitcher Weston Moss has served as A&M’s Sunday starter and could be a viable option to give the Aggies an early 2-0 record in Regional play. However, Earley could likely save Moss for a decisive Sunday-night showdown.

By throwing Sdao in Game 1, Earley’s newest addition to A&M’s pitching rotation, left-handed pitcher Ethan Darden, remains available against Texas State. Darden has experience facing the Bobcats this season, having pitched multiple innings in both of the Aggies’ contests against head coach Steven Trout’s squad.

With uncertainty surrounding A&M’s bullpen, fans at Blue Bell Park will likely see either Sims, Moss or Darden on the mound against Texas State on Saturday night.

Powerful Hitters From One to Nine

Texas A&M Aggies outfielder Caden Sorrell (13) rounds the bases after hitting a home run. | 12thMan.com | 12thMan.com

The Aggies remain one of the most powerful offenses in the nation, despite having navigated multiple injuries to key players at the end of the season. Against Lamar, it took A&M’s batting lineup a few innings to return to mid-season form. But with a win under their belt, the Maroon and White will take the field on Saturday night at full strength.

Partida will take charge of third base, with Gavin Grahovac at first. Ben Royo has cemented himself as a starter at second base, with Boston Kellner at shortstop and Bear Harrison behind home plate.

Gaurding the outfield wall, Caden Sorrell remains the Aggies’ center fielder, with Jake Duer and Jorian Wilson in left and right field.

After weeks of an altered lineup, A&M needed a game to get used to its new arrangement. But with a win over the Cardinals, the sky is the limit for Earley’s recharged squad.

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