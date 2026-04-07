Texas A&M Baseball Fans Might Want To Sit Down After Seeing These Ticket Prices

Whether you want to enjoy the intensity of the rivalry between the Texas A&M Aggies and Texas Longhorns, or let Jim Schlossnagle know your true feelings in his first trip back to Aggieland after his leave from College Station to Austin in June of 2024, this weekend is going to ask quite a bit out of your bank account.

With the opening game of the series just a few days away, the prices for the Friday night contest are significantly steeper than past SEC games at Blue Bell Park, and even the higher sections are currently costing a pretty penny.

Then again, with a rivalry as deeply embedded as this one, there really shouldn't be any surprise.

Texas A&M-Texas Friday Night Tickets Are Costing How Much?

Texas A&M pitcher Shane Sdao (38) throws a pitch. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Per SeatGeek, the lowest price is for a grass seat on the first base/right field side of the ballpark and is going for $84, with the "Patio at the Park" seats on the third base/left field side of the park going for $179 a pop.

To the left of the student section in section 204 sit some available seats for $314, while some in the same area on the third base side are going for as low as $219.

As you get closer to the field in the grandstand, that's when you might hear your wallet pleading for mercy.

Thankfully, the prices aren't as strenuous as football prices for games between the two rivals, but it is still enough to get some wide-eyed stares from fans looking to attend.

Section 102 has some seats ready for anyone willing to shell out $406 to the cause, with section 111 offering a view of the rivalry for $525.

Section 107, right behind home plate, boasts the highest price of all of them at the time of this article's production, going for $553 and higher.

Keep in mind, this is just for one night, not the entire weekend, so if you were to sit in that illustrious seat in section 107 for the entire weekend, it would come out to a measly $1,659 for the entire weekend, not including any fees that might be tacked on.

The No. 18 Texas A&M Aggies are currently 25-6 on the 2026 season, fresh off a series win over the Vanderbilt Commodores, while the No. 2 Texas Longhorns are at 26-5, also off a recent series win over the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Game 1 of the rivalry is set to begin Friday night at 7:00 PM from Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

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