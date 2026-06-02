Texas A&M Baseball Makes Decision on Future With Jason Kelly

Not 24 hours after their 2026 season came to an end against the USC Trojans in their own home regional, the Texas A&M Aggies now have some more coach shopping to do.

Tuesday morning, it was reported by TexAgs that A&M pitching coach Jason Kelly would not be returning to the team for the 2027 season, ending a two-year tenure for Kelly in College Station.

The news comes after a season of lows from the Aggie pitching staff, one that saw them give up 90 home runs and post a team earned run average of 5.24 as the Aggies finished with a 41-16 record.

Jason Kelly Out As Texas A&M Associate Head Coach

Texas A&M pitcher Clayton Freshcorn | 12thMan.com

Kelly was brought onto the A&M coaching staff just hours after Michael Earley was named head coach back in June of 2024, coming off of a two-year stint with the Washington Huskies.

The A&M arms have seen some positive light with Kelly at the helm, as the quadrant of Ryan Prager, Justin Lamkin, Myles Patton, and Kaiden Wilson were all drafted in last year's MLB draft.

Then again, most of their development was under Max Weiner when he was in Aggieland, not under Kelly.

This season, reliever Clayton Freshcorn established himself as the team's best option at closer, and his seven-inning start Monday night against USC showed that he has the potential of taking on starting duties if need be, and Aiden Sims was easily the best starting option of the pitching staff, leading the team with eight wins and a 3.84 ERA.

And that's just about it.

Gavin Lyons was solid for the most part as well, but Weston Moss fluctuated with inconsistency throughout the season as he moved from the bullpen to a starting position, and Shane Sdao started strong, but also struggled down the stretch in his first season back from Tommy John surgery.

And the bullpen? Let's just save that for another time.

Their shared time in College Station wasn't the first time that the paths of Kelly and Earley had crossed, as they were both assistant coaches under Tracy Smith and the Arizona State Sun Devils during the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Now, as the team will retain both Sims and Freshcorn for the 2027 season, they will have to look at other options for their development and the rest of the arms currently in College Station and the recruits that they pick up from high schools.

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