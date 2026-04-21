Texas A&M Baseball Shoots Up Rankings After Sweep of LSU

Michael Earley and the Texas A&M Aggies enjoyed another conference sweep over the weekend, this time on the road over Jay Johnson and a struggling LSU Tigers team.

The weekend was truly all A&M, as all three games saw the Aggies win decisively by scores of 10-4, 7-2, and 5-2, with the second game seeing another masterclass on the mound by Aggie sophomore Aiden Sims.

With the Maroon and White now cruising with a seven-game win streak in SEC play, where does that put them after their top 10 ranking last week?

Texas A&M Knocking on Door of Top 5 Ranking Following Sweep of LSU in Baton Rouge

Texas A&M Aggies first baseman Blake Binderup celebrates at home plate with Bear Harrison (16), Boston Kellner (6), and Nico Partida (2). | 12thMan.com

For their impressive showing against what some might say is a lackluster LSU team, the Fightin' Farmers received a promotion of three spots to put them at No. 7 in the weekly ranks, behind the Oregon State Beavers and ahead of the Florida State Seminoles.

The Maroon and White are one of three teams that represent the Southeastern Conference in the top 10, alongside the No. 4 Texas Longhorns and No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs, who retained their spots in the list following series wins against the now No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide and No. 24 Arkansas Razorbacks.

Still at No. 1 is the UCLA Bruins, despite a 4-0 loss in their most recent midweek action against UC Santa Barbara last Tuesday, which snapped a 27-game winning streak that the team has built dating back to late February.

The school still posts a perfect 21-0 conference record against their fellow Big 10 opponents, and are 36-3 on the 2026 campaign, a heavy favorite to dogpile at Omaha in two months' time.

Texas A&M hosts the UTSA Roadrunners for their midweek game Tuesday afternoon at 3:00 PM before heading to Gainesville against the No. 21 Florida Gators, who fell one spot after dropping a home series to the Auburn Tigers.

Here is the updated top 25, per D1Baseball:

1) UCLA Bruins

2) North Carolina Tar Heels

3) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

4) Texas Longhorns

5) Georgia Bulldogs

6) Oregon State Beavers

7) Texas A&M Aggies

8) Florida State Seminoles

9) Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

10) Virginia Cavaliers

11) Auburn Tigers

12) West Virginia Mountaineers

13) Alabama Crimson Tide

14) Oklahoma Sooners

15) Mississippi State Bulldogs

16) Kansas Jayhawks

17) Ole Miss Rebels

18) Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles

19) Oregon Ducks

20) Nebraska Cornhuskers

21) Florida Gators

22) Boston College Eagles

23) USC Trojans

24) Arkansas Razorbacks

25) Arizona State Sun Devils

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