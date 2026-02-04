Texas A&M Baseball Slated for Nine National Broadcasts in 2026 Season

On Tuesday, the SEC league office announced broadcasting schedules for the 2026 college baseball season. Earlier this week, ESPN also unveiled its complete slate of broadcasts, the majority of them featuring teams from the SEC, ACC, and Big 12.

The No. 25-ranked Texas A&M Aggies are expected to appear in nine nationally televised games this season. The 12th Man will appear on SEC Network six times, with two appearances on ESPN2 and one on ESPN's main channel.

With college baseball's recent increase in national relevance, especially in the SEC, the Aggies will once again find themselves in front of a wide audience throughout the 2026 campaign.

Texas A&M Nationally Televised Games

Texas A&M's Gavin Grahovac (9) celebrates an RBI-single during game three of the NCAA College World Series finals between Tennessee and Texas A&M at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb., on Monday, June 24, 2024. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Sunday, March 22 – vs. Georgia (SECN, 3 p.m.)



Friday, April 10 – vs. Texas (SECN, 7 p.m.)



Saturday, April 11 – vs. Texas (ESPN2, 2 p.m.)



Friday, April 17 – at LSU (ESPN, 6 p.m.)



Saturday, April 18 – at LSU (SECN, 7 p.m.)



Sunday, April 19 – at LSU (ESPN2, 1 p.m.)



Saturday, April 25 – at Florida (SECN, 4 p.m.)



Friday, May 1 – vs. Auburn (SECN, 7 p.m.)



Sunday, May 10 – at Ole Miss (SENC, 5 p.m.)

Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park will be the host of four nationally televised broadcasts. The stretch of begins with the series finale against the Georgia Bulldogs on Sunday, March 22 at 3 p.m. on SEC Network.

Texas A&M’s rivalry showdown with Texas — one of the SEC’s most anticipated series — will also draw national attention. The first two games of the home set are slated for national broadcasts, beginning with the opener on Friday, April 10 at 7 p.m. on SEC Network, followed by a Saturday matchup on April 11 at 2 p.m. airing on ESPN2. The Aggies' series-opener against Auburn on Friday, May 1 will also be broadcasted on the SEC Network.

Beyond their home slate, Texas A&M will get national coverage on the road five times, highlighted by their road series against the defending national champion LSU Tigers. All three games in Baton Rouge will air across ESPN's platforms, beginning with the opener on Friday, April 17 at 6 p.m. on ESPN. The matchup continues on Saturday, April 18 at 7 p.m. on SEC Network before the series finale on Sunday, April 19 at 1 p.m. on ESPN2.

Texas A&M will also appear on national broadcasts in two late-season road series. The Aggies' trip to Gainesville includes a Saturday matchup against Florida on April 25 at 4 p.m. on SEC Network, while their series at Ole Miss will feature a nationally televised finale on Sunday, May 10 at 5 p.m.

There's something alluring about the Aggies getting national coverage in some of their toughest matchups in the 2026 season. That kind of spotlight only elevates the stakes for both them and their opponents. If head coach Michael Earley and his squad can knock off some high-profile opponents on the national stage, it could send a message that, despite a down year in 2025, Texas A&M is still a forced to be reckoned with.

